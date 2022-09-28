Kate Hudson and Fiancé Danny Fujikawa Celebrate Daughter Rani's Birthday at Disneyland: Photo

The actress and her family snapped an adorable photo together while posing with Minnie Mouse during Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 28, 2022 12:37 PM
In this handout image provided by Disneyland Resort, actress Kate Hudson and her family celebrate her daughter Rani Rose's birthday with Minnie Mouse during Halloween Time at Disneyland Park on September 26, 2022 in Anaheim, California. Halloween Time casts a spell throughout Disneyland Resort with family-friendly experiences, including Haunted Mansion Holiday, Mickey Mouse pumpkin photos, favorite Cars Land characters dressed up in festive car-stumes and so much more through Oct. 31.
Photo: Sean Teegarden/Disneyland Resort via Getty

Rani Rose is getting in an early birthday celebration at the happiest place on Earth!

On Monday, Kate Hudson and fiancé Danny Fujikawa treated their daughter, who turns 4 next month, to a special trip to Disneyland Resort for Halloween Time.

Rani's big brother Bingham "Bing," 11, whom Hudson shares with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, also joined for the fun outing.

In one sweet photo from the day, Bing adorably holds up his little sister as the group — including Minnie Mouse! — smiles for the camera and poses in front of a giant Mickey Mouse pumpkin.

Another cute shot shows Rani looking very excited to meet Minnie Mouse as the rest of her family smiles beside her.

Sean Teegarden/Disneyland Resort via Getty

Along with Rani and Bing, Hudson is also mom to 18-year-old son Ryder, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson.

Last month, Hudson's two sons teamed up for a jam session, rocking out in their garage while their mom documented the sweet sibling moment.

In the video shared on Instagram, Ryder jammed out on the electric guitar while his little brother played the drums. In full rock and roll fashion, both boys whipped their hair back and forth throughout the performance.

"My boys 🥰 What more could a mom ask for other then boys who play rock and are hilarious at the same time ✅," wrote Hudson, 43.

"What a good big brother," she said of Ryder. "We're gonna miss you big time 😢 #offtocollege #guessthesong"

