Kate Hudson and Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa Celebrate Their Daughter on the Way with a Baby Shower

Kate Hudson can’t wait to meet her baby girl!

Ahead of their daughter’s birth, the pregnant actress, 39, and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa celebrated their little one on the way with a pink-themed baby shower on Sunday in Los Angeles.

With decorations that included a massive pink-and-white flower wall, flower crowns and an assortment of pink balloons, Hudson had a party with many of the couple’s family and friends in attendance, including Jennifer Meyer and Sara Foster, who is the stepsister of Fujikawa.

The mother-to-be was dressed in a flowy white crocheted dress and pink flower crown.

In one picture, Hudson and Fujikawa cradled her baby bump as his brothers Brady and Michael stood behind the father-to-be. “Newest family member coming in hot,” the photo was captioned by Brady’s girlfriend Sian Gordon.

“Today, celebrating our baby girl who’s having a baby girl. We love you @katehudson,” Meyer, 41, captioned a photograph of Hudson and their friends.

Hudson, who is already mom to sons Bingham Hawn, 7, and Ryder Russell, 14, recently told Ellen DeGeneres that her “water could go any second.”

During the appearance, Hudson also admitted that she and Fujikawa have yet to decide on a baby name, but have a list going. “We have a couple of them and we’re going to decide when the day comes,” she said, adding that her two sons are both “super excited” to be big brothers.

In addition to a baby shower, Hudson and musician Fujikawa, 32, recently put together their daughter’s nursery.

An insider told PEOPLE in August that “Kate is very much ready to meet her baby girl.”

“She had an amazing summer with a lot of traveling. She has enjoyed herself a lot. She is ready to slow down and is anxiously waiting for her little girl,” the source continued, adding that Fujikawa is thrilled to experience fatherhood.

“Danny is equally excited. They have been decorating the nursery and are so excited to become parents together,” the insider said.

The Almost Famous star revealed her pregnancy news on April 6 via an adorable Instagram video showing the actress screaming with joy after popping huge balloons that revealed the sex of her third baby.