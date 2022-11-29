Kate Hudson Talks Co-Parenting Her 3 Kids with 3 Different Dads: 'Seriously Strong Unit'

When it comes to co-parenting her three kids with three different fathers, Kate Hudson feels like they're "killing it."

In a candid interview with The Sunday Times, the Glass Onion star, 43, opened up about her relationship with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, ex-husband Chris Robinson and ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, each of whom she shares one child with, and how they all work together as co-parents.

Hudson shares daughter Rani Rose, 4, with Fujikawa, son Ryder, 18, with Robinson, and son Bingham "Bing," 11, with Bellamy.

"It might not look traditional from the outside, but on the inside I feel like we're killing it," she said of co-parenting with the three fathers. "The unit that I've created with three children with three different fathers is a seriously strong unit, and it's ours."

Hudson said son Ryder is "very happy" in college and she and Robinson "just need to check in once in a while." As for Bellamy, the actress said he is "so wonderful" and she "couldn't have asked for a better co-parent."

"For me it's like, you loved this person. That doesn't just go away, but you can re-establish a different kind of love. You can have an amazing time with an ex-partner because you're really only focused on the love of your child," she added.

Speaking of Fujikawa, whom Hudson got engaged to in 2021, the Almost Famous star said he's "such a wonderful dad and stepdad."

"Last night he was going through some old footage on his phone of him and Rani and it melted my heart," she added.

Over the weekend, Hudson shared scenes on Instagram from her family's Thanksgiving, which included multiple celebrations with friends and family. The actress first included a sweet selfie she snapped with daughter Rani and son Ryder.

In the cute picture, Rani snuggled up with her mom while Ryder rested his head on Hudson's shoulder. Another snap showed Rani helping her mom in the kitchen, assisting her in preparing pigs in a blanket for the holiday meal.

"Well this was one great-ful weekend ❤️🍷🦃😜💃❤️," Hudson captioned her post.

Hudson also shared a montage of photos and videos last week featuring her three kids, Rani, Ryder and Bing, in different moments from throughout the year spending time together.

"✨Life is precious✨#gratefuleveryday #happythanksgivng," she captioned the video.