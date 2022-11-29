Kate Hudson Talks Co-Parenting Her 3 Kids with 3 Different Dads: 'Seriously Strong Unit'

"It might not look traditional from the outside, but on the inside I feel like we’re killing it," Kate Hudson said of co-parenting her three children with three different fathers

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 29, 2022 11:47 AM
Kate Hudson attends Netflix's "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" U.S. premiere
Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

When it comes to co-parenting her three kids with three different fathers, Kate Hudson feels like they're "killing it."

In a candid interview with The Sunday Times, the Glass Onion star, 43, opened up about her relationship with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, ex-husband Chris Robinson and ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, each of whom she shares one child with, and how they all work together as co-parents.

Hudson shares daughter Rani Rose, 4, with Fujikawa, son Ryder, 18, with Robinson, and son Bingham "Bing," 11, with Bellamy.

"It might not look traditional from the outside, but on the inside I feel like we're killing it," she said of co-parenting with the three fathers. "The unit that I've created with three children with three different fathers is a seriously strong unit, and it's ours."

Hudson said son Ryder is "very happy" in college and she and Robinson "just need to check in once in a while." As for Bellamy, the actress said he is "so wonderful" and she "couldn't have asked for a better co-parent."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kate Hudson and her kids
Kate Hudson Instagram

"For me it's like, you loved this person. That doesn't just go away, but you can re-establish a different kind of love. You can have an amazing time with an ex-partner because you're really only focused on the love of your child," she added.

Speaking of Fujikawa, whom Hudson got engaged to in 2021, the Almost Famous star said he's "such a wonderful dad and stepdad."

"Last night he was going through some old footage on his phone of him and Rani and it melted my heart," she added.

Over the weekend, Hudson shared scenes on Instagram from her family's Thanksgiving, which included multiple celebrations with friends and family. The actress first included a sweet selfie she snapped with daughter Rani and son Ryder.

In the cute picture, Rani snuggled up with her mom while Ryder rested his head on Hudson's shoulder. Another snap showed Rani helping her mom in the kitchen, assisting her in preparing pigs in a blanket for the holiday meal.

"Well this was one great-ful weekend ❤️🍷🦃😜💃❤️," Hudson captioned her post.

Hudson also shared a montage of photos and videos last week featuring her three kids, Rani, Ryder and Bing, in different moments from throughout the year spending time together.

"✨Life is precious✨#gratefuleveryday #happythanksgivng," she captioned the video.

Related Articles
Heather Rae El Moussa Says Co-Parenting Relationship with Christina Hall 'Had Some Ups and Downs'
Heather Rae El Moussa Opens Up About Relationship with Christina Hall: 'Had Some Ups and Downs'
aj mclean, Rochelle DeAnna Mclean, elliott mclean
AJ McLean's Wife Celebrates Daughter Elliott's 10th Birthday Following Name Change: 'So Proud'
Influencers Anthony and Ana Jones Welcome Their First Baby, a Boy: 'He Completes Us'
TikTok Stars Anthony and Ana Jones Welcome First Baby, Son Alijah: 'He Completes Us'
Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin Reunite for Son Jace's 4th Birthday: 'My Little Spidey'
Jana Kramer and Ex Mike Caussin Reunite for Son Jace's 4th Birthday: 'My Little Spidey'
Nicky Hilton Joins Her Kids in Decorating Their Home for the Holidays Over Thanksgiving Weekend
Nicky Hilton Shares Rare Photos of Her Kids Decorating for Holidays Over Thanksgiving Weekend
Brittany Mahomes, Sterling Skye
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Smiles in Snaps with Daughter Sterling, Who 'Said No to Photos Today'
Thomas Rhett Shares Family Photo from Christmas Tree Lot as He Reflects on Thanksgiving
Thomas Rhett Shares Sweet Family Photo from Christmas Tree Lot as He Reflects on Thanksgiving
Kate Hudson Thanksgiving
Kate Hudson Snaps Thanksgiving Selfie with Son Ryder and Daughter Rani: 'Great-ful Weekend'
Henry Golding Thanksgiving
Henry Golding Shares Adorable Thanksgiving Photo with Daughter Lyla, 20 Months: 'Very Thankful'
Watch LPBW's Tori Roloff Explain to Husband Zach the Status of Daughter Lilah's Hearing and Speech
Watch 'LPBW' 's Tori Roloff Update Husband Zach on Daughter Lilah's Hearing and Speech
Brook Shields Family
Brooke Shields Shares Sweet Family Photo with Her Two Daughters on Thanksgiving: 'My Heart'
Tom Brady poses for a photo prior to Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes at Wynn Golf Club on June 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for The Match); Gisele Bündchen arrives at the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
Gisele Bündchen Leaves a Comment on Tom Brady's Instagram Post of Son Jack Following Couple's Divorce
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 17: In this image released on May 17, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi attends the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Shares Adorable Thanksgiving Photo of Kids: 'Thankful for These Munchkins'
chrissy teigen, john legend
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Celebrate Thanksgiving with Luna & Miles Ahead of Next Baby
Norman Reedus visits the SiriusXM Studios on May 09, 2022 in New York City.
Norman Reedus Shares Cute Photo with Daughter Nova from Their Thanksgiving Celebration: 'Thankful'
https://www.instagram.com/p/ChQLvZrPVdq/?hl=en. Kimberly Stewart/Instagram
Kimberly Stewart Shares Sweet Thanksgiving Photo of Her and Benicio Del Toro's Daughter: 'Thankful'