Kate Hudson Shares How Co-Parenting Has Brought Her Closer to Ex Matt Bellamy: 'We Have to Trust'

Kate Hudson has found healthy co-parenting relationships.

The Music actress, 41, shares three children with three different dads: son Ryder, 17, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, son Bingham, 9, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, and daughter Rani Rose, 2, with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

Hudson tells Women's Health for the magazine's April 2021 issue that co-parenting has strengthened her relationship with Bellamy, 42, singer for Muse, and his wife Elle Evans. The pair called off their engagement back in 2014.

"One thing that Matt said to me, which I loved, is, 'I just want to make sure that Bing feels like he's gaining something, not losing something,' " Hudson says. "I think it's even bonded us closer — me, Matt, Elle and Danny — because we have to trust that we're protecting each other."

"I'm really lucky. I've got lots of dads. I trust them," she adds.

During a January episode of Sunday Today with Willie Geist, the Oscar nominee opened up about sharing her three children with three different men, and how she has "high" expectations for her unconventional family.

"I've got multiple dads, I've got kids all over the place," she said with a laugh.

"The only expectations I really have that are really high on my life is with my kids and with family stuff," she added. "Other than that, it's like, I just let it go ... I work my a-- off, and then I walk away, and I hope for the best."

Hudson also candidly shared how she's been handling being at home amid the pandemic with her family. "I wanna be, like, 'Yeah, it's so great and we're figuring out,' but the reality is that there are days that are great, and there's days that I have to remind myself to be grateful," she said.

"I never thought in a million years that I'd spend a year in one place," Hudson added. "And when you have so many kids, sometimes you have those moments where you're hiding in your bathroom going, 'Please, please, get me out of here!' "