Kate Hudson Celebrates Son Ryder's 19th Birthday: 'This Young Man Has My Whole Heart'

Hudson reunited with her son over the holidays, who returned home for break from New York University

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on January 7, 2023 06:44 PM
Kate Hudson Thanksgiving
Photo: Kate Hudson/Instagram

Kate Hudson is celebrating her son Ryder's birthday with a sweet tribute post.

The Glass Onion actress, 43, wasn't afraid to get sappy on Instagram for his 19th birthday, writing about how much her eldest son has changed her life, alongside a set of photos and videos of him throughout the years.

"Born on a full moon in cancer, this young man has my whole heart ❤️," Hudson wrote. "Hilarious, loving, kind, loyal, sensitive. Ryder, my sweet son, I love celebrating the day you were born."

The collection of photos includes a snap of Ryder hugging his mom over her shoulders as she smiles at a camera, a candid of him sitting outside by a bonfire and a picture of Hudson laying down on the floor with both Ryder and her daughter Rani Rose, 4.

"Your birth changed all of our lives forever and has brought so much joy and laughter daily," she continued. "I love you infinity x infinity x 3 trillion cubed 😆 A Big Happy Birthday @mr.ryderrobinson 🎂🎊❤️"

She also shared some hilarious clips of Ryder doing a plié while they both worked out and him imitating Harry Styles in a fur jacket. In the final video, she points to Ryder and sings, "I'm a hap-happy mommy, hap-happy mommy, got all my babies, I'm a hap-happy mommy."

Ryder returned from college in December to spend the holidays with his mom and siblings for their annual trip to Aspen, Colo. During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Hudson said she along with her son Bing, 11, and Rani Rose were excited to have him back.

"This Christmas is like, it's a thing. The fact that Ryder's coming home, it's his first time coming home. Even the cousins, because we do big Christmases and we're all together," she explained. "Ryder coming home is the big [thing]."

She shared various Christmas pictures of her three children together in matching white pajamas with red holiday motifs on her Instagram story, writing "Merry Christmas all of you beautiful people out there! Sending you crazy joy from our nutty family to yours🎄"

In September, Hudson talked about missing Ryder — whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson — as she adjusted to him being away.

"It's hard to even talk about," she admitted. "I'll have a moment where I'll just start crying because something will just hit me that he's not here."

"But he's having a blast. He's in the city. He's, like, ready," she added. "And that makes me so excited. I'm so excited for his future. When you see your kids thriving and feeling good in their skin that's all I can ask for."

