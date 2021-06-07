Kate Hudson Celebrates 9-Year-Old Son Bingham's 'Big' Baseball Win: 'Let's Go!'

Kate Hudson is her son Bingham's biggest fan!

The actress, 42, supported son Bingham "Bing," 9, this weekend as his baseball team scored a "big" win at their playoff game.

Hudson posted a series of photos to Instagram Sunday of Bing and his fellow teammates celebrating their victory in the dugout.

In the cheerful snaps, Bing, whom Hudson shares with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, has a big smile on his face while sporting his New York Yankees uniform.

"Big walk off win today let's go!!! #playoffs#mylittleballplayer ⚾️ #Bing," Hudson writes.

Last month, Bing had another special visitor come to one of his games: little sister Rani Rose!

Hudson, who shares the 2-year-old with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, shared an adorable photo on Instagram of Rani posing with her big brother at the game.

"Baseball never looked so sweet ⚾️," the Almost Famous star captioned the sibling snapshot.

The Music actress, who also shares son Ryder, 17, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, opened up during a January episode of Sunday Today with Willie Geist about raising her three children with three different men, and how she has "high" expectations for her unconventional family.

"I've got multiple dads, I've got kids all over the place," she said with a laugh.

"The only expectations I really have that are really high on my life is with my kids and with family stuff," she added. "Other than that, it's like, I just let it go ... I work my a-- off, and then I walk away, and I hope for the best."

For PEOPLE's 2020 Beautiful Issue last year, Hudson spoke about being raised by her mom Goldie Hawn and what she hoped to pass down to her daughter Rani.