Kate Hudson Honors 'Loving' Son Bing on 10th Birthday: 'Can You Believe It's Been a Full Decade?'

Kate Hudson celebrated her middle child's birthday Friday by sharing a throwback photo on Instagram of son Bingham "Bing" Hawn as an infant, with his older brother Ryder, now 17, getting to know him.

"Enter double digits. 10 years gone, and here we are entering the first day of his 11th! Can you believe it's been a full decade because I can't!!!" Hudson begins her tribute in the caption. "Bing is growing into a truly incredible young man."

"Last year I wrote a lot about his character all of which still holds true as he matures. He's warm, loving, sensitive, dedicated, curious. The list goes on," the proud mom continues.

Hudson says her 10-year-old is very into the stock market, much to her surprise: "Since his last birthday he's taken a strong liking to playing the stock market…yes, you heard me correct. He saves any money he receives, buys stocks and checks his stocks daily and has asked for stocks for his birthday. Of all the things I dreamed of for my children, playing the stock market at 10 was not one I thought of but I'm into it. At this point he'll be handling my portfolio by 12!"

"More than anything," adds Hudson, "he takes on life and experiences like a champ. Pushes through his fears so he can get the most out of everything. My middle boy I love him so. I hope you join me in sending big birthday love to Bingo!!! Happy Birthday Bing!!!"

For Bing's 9th birthday last year, Hudson wrote about Bing's birth story on Instagram.

"On this day I labored first 18 hours and pushed for 4 and a half. The Dr said his heart was as strong as an ox and that I just needed to stay in it and stay strong with him," she recalled at the time. "Tired and weak I truly didn't think I could and then the nurse turned up his beautiful heart beat and it was so powerful and I just pulled through."

"He came out with a big scream and cry and then we cried together. Both exhausted. I believe that our children teach us about who they are from the very beginning, in the womb to birth to every day, week, year of their lives and Bings birth taught me something immediately," wrote Hudson. "To be patient, to be in tune with him, that he's strong willed and beats to his own strong drum."

"He showed me early that he likes to control his narrative and has a good sense of self and leadership," she said. "That he feels everything and emotions are readily available and expressive. Today, these things still stand true. And yet tomorrow's another day and I just can't wait to discover all the shifts and changes of this incredible sweet human that I so thankfully can call my son."

Hudson shares Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson, son Bing with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, plus daughter Rani Rose, 2½, with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

The Oscar nominee told Women's Health earlier this year that co-parenting has strengthened her relationship with Muse singer Bellamy and his wife Elle Evans. Hudson and Bellamy called off their engagement back in 2014.

"One thing that Matt said to me, which I loved, is, 'I just want to make sure that Bing feels like he's gaining something, not losing something,' " Hudson said at the time. "I think it's even bonded us closer — me, Matt, Elle and Danny — because we have to trust that we're protecting each other."