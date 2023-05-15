Kate Hudson Celebrates 'Momming Since 2004' in Adorable Mother's Day Photo with All Three Kids

Kate Hudson enjoyed some special time with her family on Mother's Day.

Sharing a photo where she cuddles her three kids — 4-year-old daughter Rani Rose, whom she shares with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, son Bingham "Bing" Hawn, 11, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, and 19-year-old son Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson — the actress, 44, wrote, "Momming since 2004 🐣🐣🐣 #lovesofmylife."

All three kids laugh in the photo, with Ryder right beneath his mom and Rani squeezing in beside them as both Ryder and Hudson hold Bing.

In a candid interview with The Sunday Times in November, Hudson opened up about her relationship with Fujikawa, Robinson and Bellamy, each of whom she shares one child with, and how they all work together as co-parents.

"It might not look traditional from the outside, but on the inside I feel like we're killing it," she said of co-parenting with the three fathers. "The unit that I've created with three children with three different fathers is a seriously strong unit, and it's ours."

Hudson said son Ryder is "very happy" in college and she and Robinson "just need to check in once in a while." As for Bellamy, the actress said he is "so wonderful" and she "couldn't have asked for a better co-parent."

Kate Hudson Instagram

"For me it's like, you loved this person. That doesn't just go away, but you can re-establish a different kind of love. You can have an amazing time with an ex-partner because you're really only focused on the love of your child," she added.

Speaking of Fujikawa, whom Hudson got engaged to in 2021, the Almost Famous star said he's "such a wonderful dad and stepdad."

"Last night he was going through some old footage on his phone of him and Rani and it melted my heart," she added.