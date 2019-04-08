Chubby Cheeks, Sibling Snuggles and More: The 21 Cutest Photos of Kate Hudson's Daughter Rani

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star welcomed her third child, a baby girl, with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa in October 2018
By Sophie Dodd
April 08, 2019 04:36 PM

1 of 22

Mother-Daughter Bonding

Kate Hudson/Instagram

“She likes tulle in the morning,” the proud mom captioned her latest photo of 7-month-old Rani

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 22

Ray of Sunshine

Kate Hudson/Instagram

“Saturday Sunshine ☀️ #Rani🌹,” Hudson captioned the too-cute mother-daughter selfie.

3 of 22

Big Smile

Kate Hudson/Instagram

Hudson’s baby girl looked happy as can be as she posed for the camera with an ear-to-ear grin on her face.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 22

Brotherly Love

Kate Hudson/Instagram

No sibling rivalry here! Hudson’s youngest son, Bingham Hawn, 7½, from her relationship with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, adorably cradled his little sister in this cuddly snap.

Advertisement

5 of 22

Chubby Cheeks

Kate Hudson/Instagram

How can anyone say no to those cheeks?! Must. Squeeze. 

6 of 22

Little Leprechaun

Kate Hudson/Instagram

Hudson is one lucky mama! Rani flashed an adorable smile as she celebrated her first St. Patrick’s Day in a festive green onesie. Hudson’s mom Goldie Hawn couldn’t get enough of her granddaughter’s look, writing, “Gogo can’t handle !!! So yummy.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 22

Snuggle Session

Kate Hudson Instagram

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress and her musician boyfriend of two years, Danny Fujikawa, snapped a sweet selfie with their little one. “Love all around,” Hudson captioned the post.  

Rani’s name is a tribute to Fujikawa’s grandfather, Ron Fujikawa, Hudson revealed in her birth announcement. Hudson and Fujikawa’s families have been close for more than 15 years, the actress previously shared on The Talk, adding that she first met Danny because “he’s my best friend’s stepbrother.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 22

Future Feminist

Kate Hudson/Instagram

The mother-daughter duo spread a positive (and positively adorable) message on International Women’s Day in an Instagram video. Rani seemed to get excited as her mom spoke, wiggling around and grinning as Hudson said, “To all the women out there, we celebrate you, all that you do, and all that you are. We love you!” 

Advertisement

9 of 22

Model Behavior

Kate Hudson/Instagram

Rani may have let her mom do all the talking, but her smize says it all. Tyra Banks would be so proud. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 22

Flower Power

Kate Hudson/Instagram

From the red-and-green onesie to the coordinating pointy hat, Rani looked like she would be Santa’s favorite little helper while celebrating her 4-month “birthday” on Feb. 2.  

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 22

Chilling Out

This is a weekend #mood if we’ve ever seen one. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 22

Multitasking Mama

Erin Foster/Instagram

The Fabletics founder took multitasking to an inspiring new level when she breastfed her little one during a workout. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 22

Twinning Twosome

Kate Hudson/Instagram

As if that pillow palace of a bed didn’t look enticing enough, Hudson upped the cozy factor with a matching onesie while feeding Rani a bottle. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 22

La Vie en Rose

Kate Hudson/Instagram

True to her middle namesake, Rani Rose looked heart-breakingly precious in this red rose-embellished jumpsuit and matching headwrap. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 22

Eye to Eye

The combination of Rani’s knotted headscarf and Hudson’s tiny topknot is true cuteness overload

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 22

Great Grandparents

Hudson is lucky to have built-in babysitters in these two! The Almost Famous actress’ mom Goldie Hawn and the latter’s longtime partner Kurt Russell (whom Hudson, born from one of Hawn’s previous marriages, considers her father) looked smitten with their new granddaughter in this sweet snap

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 22

Proud Protector

Kate Hudson/Instagram

Hudson had plenty to be thankful for this past Thanksgiving, particularly the growing bond between her three children. The actress reflected on how she felt seeing her oldest son, 15-year-old Ryder Russell from her marriage to ex-husband Chris Robinson, spend some quality time with his new little sister over the holiday. 

“Post Turkey Day my son comes into our bedroom, takes his sister in his arms and spent some solid early morning time loving her,” she began her post on Instagram. “I watched thinking… I’m Thankful for love. Unconditional love and that my children embody what it is when one feels loved,” she wrote, adding, “Let’s all have an entire year where we stay grateful. Keep this party going :).”

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 22

Growing Girl

Since welcoming Rani in October 2018, Hudson has said that having a daughter “doesn’t really change my approach, but there’s definitely a difference” when it comes to parenting.

The mom of three has since stressed that she simply wants to avoid gendered stereotypes, sharing that her aim is to “raise and continue to raise” both her sons and daughter “to feel free to be exactly who they want to be. To feel confident in their life choices and feel loved and supported no matter what.” Hudson continued, “Not all girls want to be a princess, some want to be king. And that’s fine by me.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 22

Nap Time

Kate Hudson/Instagram

Less than one month after welcoming Rani, the new mom shared this black-and-white photo of her little bundle of joy resting on her chest. Hudson captioned the shot with a fitting quote: “Love is not an emotion, it’s your very existence.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 22

Proud Papa

Kate Hudson/Instagram

The love in new dad Fujikawa’s eyes as he gazes adoringly at his and Hudson’s little girl in a video the actress shared to Instagram is enough to melt even the coldest heart.

“Kind beautiful man, your pure love is such a gift,” Hudson captioned the father-daughter video, in which her musician beau stroked Rani’s head and let the newborn grasp his fingers with her hands before planting two kisses on her forehead. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 22

She's Here!

Kate Hudson/Instagram

Welcome to the world, Rani! “Our little rosebud,” Hudson captioned the first photo she shared of her and Fujikawa’s baby girl. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.