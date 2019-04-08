The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress and her musician boyfriend of two years, Danny Fujikawa, snapped a sweet selfie with their little one. “Love all around,” Hudson captioned the post.

Rani’s name is a tribute to Fujikawa’s grandfather, Ron Fujikawa, Hudson revealed in her birth announcement. Hudson and Fujikawa’s families have been close for more than 15 years, the actress previously shared on The Talk, adding that she first met Danny because “he’s my best friend’s stepbrother.”