Mother-Daughter Bonding
“She likes tulle in the morning,” the proud mom captioned her latest photo of 7-month-old Rani
Ray of Sunshine
“Saturday Sunshine ☀️ #Rani🌹,” Hudson captioned the too-cute mother-daughter selfie.
Big Smile
Hudson’s baby girl looked happy as can be as she posed for the camera with an ear-to-ear grin on her face.
Brotherly Love
No sibling rivalry here! Hudson’s youngest son, Bingham Hawn, 7½, from her relationship with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, adorably cradled his little sister in this cuddly snap.
Chubby Cheeks
How can anyone say no to those cheeks?! Must. Squeeze.
Little Leprechaun
Hudson is one lucky mama! Rani flashed an adorable smile as she celebrated her first St. Patrick’s Day in a festive green onesie. Hudson’s mom Goldie Hawn couldn’t get enough of her granddaughter’s look, writing, “Gogo can’t handle !!! So yummy.”
Snuggle Session
The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress and her musician boyfriend of two years, Danny Fujikawa, snapped a sweet selfie with their little one. “Love all around,” Hudson captioned the post.
Rani’s name is a tribute to Fujikawa’s grandfather, Ron Fujikawa, Hudson revealed in her birth announcement. Hudson and Fujikawa’s families have been close for more than 15 years, the actress previously shared on The Talk, adding that she first met Danny because “he’s my best friend’s stepbrother.”
Future Feminist
The mother-daughter duo spread a positive (and positively adorable) message on International Women’s Day in an Instagram video. Rani seemed to get excited as her mom spoke, wiggling around and grinning as Hudson said, “To all the women out there, we celebrate you, all that you do, and all that you are. We love you!”
Model Behavior
Rani may have let her mom do all the talking, but her smize says it all. Tyra Banks would be so proud.
Flower Power
From the red-and-green onesie to the coordinating pointy hat, Rani looked like she would be Santa’s favorite little helper while celebrating her 4-month “birthday” on Feb. 2.
Chilling Out
This is a weekend #mood if we’ve ever seen one.
Multitasking Mama
The Fabletics founder took multitasking to an inspiring new level when she breastfed her little one during a workout.
Twinning Twosome
As if that pillow palace of a bed didn’t look enticing enough, Hudson upped the cozy factor with a matching onesie while feeding Rani a bottle.
La Vie en Rose
True to her middle namesake, Rani Rose looked heart-breakingly precious in this red rose-embellished jumpsuit and matching headwrap.
Eye to Eye
The combination of Rani’s knotted headscarf and Hudson’s tiny topknot is true cuteness overload.
Great Grandparents
Hudson is lucky to have built-in babysitters in these two! The Almost Famous actress’ mom Goldie Hawn and the latter’s longtime partner Kurt Russell (whom Hudson, born from one of Hawn’s previous marriages, considers her father) looked smitten with their new granddaughter in this sweet snap.
Proud Protector
Hudson had plenty to be thankful for this past Thanksgiving, particularly the growing bond between her three children. The actress reflected on how she felt seeing her oldest son, 15-year-old Ryder Russell from her marriage to ex-husband Chris Robinson, spend some quality time with his new little sister over the holiday.
“Post Turkey Day my son comes into our bedroom, takes his sister in his arms and spent some solid early morning time loving her,” she began her post on Instagram. “I watched thinking… I’m Thankful for love. Unconditional love and that my children embody what it is when one feels loved,” she wrote, adding, “Let’s all have an entire year where we stay grateful. Keep this party going :).”
Growing Girl
Since welcoming Rani in October 2018, Hudson has said that having a daughter “doesn’t really change my approach, but there’s definitely a difference” when it comes to parenting.
The mom of three has since stressed that she simply wants to avoid gendered stereotypes, sharing that her aim is to “raise and continue to raise” both her sons and daughter “to feel free to be exactly who they want to be. To feel confident in their life choices and feel loved and supported no matter what.” Hudson continued, “Not all girls want to be a princess, some want to be king. And that’s fine by me.”
Nap Time
Less than one month after welcoming Rani, the new mom shared this black-and-white photo of her little bundle of joy resting on her chest. Hudson captioned the shot with a fitting quote: “Love is not an emotion, it’s your very existence.”
Proud Papa
The love in new dad Fujikawa’s eyes as he gazes adoringly at his and Hudson’s little girl in a video the actress shared to Instagram is enough to melt even the coldest heart.
“Kind beautiful man, your pure love is such a gift,” Hudson captioned the father-daughter video, in which her musician beau stroked Rani’s head and let the newborn grasp his fingers with her hands before planting two kisses on her forehead.
She's Here!
Welcome to the world, Rani! “Our little rosebud,” Hudson captioned the first photo she shared of her and Fujikawa’s baby girl.