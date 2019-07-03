Kate Hudson's Baby Girl Wears the Cutest Summer Outfits — Here Are 11 Looks Inspired by Her

Image zoom Kate Hudson/Instagram

Kate Hudson’s baby daughter, Rani, is adorable. The baby girl has great genetics and a mom with an equally great fashion sense, so it’s only fitting that the 8-month-old always looks like a little star. On top of how cute she looks in her stylish outfits, she has such a bubbly expression in recent photos on her mom’s Instagram account. Her toothless smile is actually contagious.

Hudson frequently shows her daughter in bright onesies and summer treat-adorned looks, and the photos of Rani’s outfits, chubby cheeks, and family time snuggling are almost too cute to handle.

Because both Rani’s fashion and attitude exude summer sunshine and cheer, who else is better for you to get baby outfit inspo from this season? Below, we’ve rounded up 11 summer outfits for your baby inspired by Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, all with style options featuring tasty and cute seasonal treats.

Image zoom

Buy It! Garanimals Tulip Sleeve & Tie-Front Bodysuits, Two-Pack, $6 (orig. $8.96); walmart.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Hudson Baby Fluttery Sleeve Bodysuits, Five-Pack, $16.97; walmart.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Emmababy Girls Watermelons Print Backless Ruffle Bodysuit With Headband, $8.99; walmart.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Wonder Nation Printed and Solid Knit Dresses, Two-Pack $7 (orig. $9.94); walmart.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Gaono Watermelon Print Off Shoulder Ruffle Bodysuit With Headband, $10.39, walmart.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Little Star 100% Organic Cotton Sleeveless One Piece Rompers, Two-Pack, $13.94; walmart.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Garanimals Tulip Sleeve Bodysuit & Terry Shorts, $8.96; walmart.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Wonder Nation Sleeveless Cross-back Woven Dress & Diaper Cover, $7.42; walmart.com

Image zoom

Buy It! So Sydney Stretch Cotton Halter Romper, $11.97; walmart.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Kacakid Cotton Vest Dress, $7.36; walmart.com

Image zoom Kate Hudson Baby Outfits

Buy It! Hudson Baby Dress and Cardigan Set, $13.80; walmart.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Wonder Nation Ruffled Top Babydoll Top, Diaper Cover, and Headband, $10 (orig. $10.56); walmart.com