Kate Hudson Shows Off Her Baby Bump While Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa Puts His Arm Around Her

Kate Hudson is feeling the love!

The pregnant actress, 39, stepped out on Friday to grab an acai bowl in Brentwood, California, with her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, with whom she’s expecting her third child, and first daughter. While the pair were out and about, the doting dad-to-be had his arm lovingly wrapped around Hudson.

Hudson dressed casually for the excursion, opting for a loose-fitting black dress that accentuated her growing baby bump. She went on to accessorize her low-key ensemble with some sunglasses and simple pair of flip-flops.

Meanwhile, the musician wore a plain white t-shirt with a pair of bright pants.

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa BACKGRID

Earlier this month, the pregnant actress gave her fans a close-up look at her baby bump — and her “outie” belly button.

Sharing a selfie on Instagram, Hudson left her stomach — and her protruding belly button — on display in an open orange robe. Her short blonde locks brushed back, Hudson gave a subtle grin to the camera in a chic bathroom.

She captioned the snapshot, “#Outie,” before adding pregnancy and happy face emojis.

An insider told PEOPLE last month that “Kate is very much ready to meet her baby girl.”

“She had an amazing summer with a lot of traveling. She has enjoyed herself a lot. She is ready to slow down and is anxiously waiting for her little girl,” the insider continued, adding that Fujikawa is thrilled to experience fatherhood.

“Danny is equally excited. They have been decorating the nursery and are so excited to become parents together,” the source said.

Danny Fujikawa and Kate Hudson Kate Hudson/Instagram

Hudson’s family also feels the anticipation. “Everyone is excited,” Hudson’s brother Wyatt Russell, 32, told PEOPLE in August. “A new addition is exciting for any family.”

The Almost Famous actress revealed her pregnancy news on April 6 via an adorable Instagram video showing the actress scream for joy after popping huge balloons that revealed the sex of her third baby.

Hudson is also a proud mother to son Ryder, 14, with ex-husband Chris Robinson and son Bingham, 7, with ex-fiancé Matthew Bellamy.