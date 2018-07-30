Pregnant Pals! Kate Hudson Bares Her Baby Belly in a Bikini Alongside Her 'Bump Buddy'

The summer heat isn’t stopping mom-to-be Kate Hudson from celebrating big.

In a Monday photo shared to her Instagram account, the pregnant actress and her friend Jamie Mizrahi show off their respective baby bumps, with Mizrahi in a black-and-white top and black bottoms and Hudson rocking a multicolored bikini with pink straps.

The 39-year-old star finished off her look in a wide-brimmed straw hat and Sunday Somewhere’s Pixie sunglasses in Mother of Pearl, cradling her belly for the selfie.

“What a blast celebrating the big Dirty Thirty to my bump buddy last night!” Hudson wrote. “Hang on to your hat, it’s gonna be a crazy year!!! ❤️🍼🎈🎉❤️”

Hudson — who’s mom to sons Bingham Hawn, 7, and Ryder Russell, 14 — is expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa in August, and has been generous about showing off her adorable baby bump since announcing her pregnancy in April.

Baring her belly in a Fabletics outfit while resting peacefully atop a yoga mat late last month, the mom-to-be struck a reclining pose with the help of five pillows for additional support.

“Visualizing and connecting to a healthy birth and my first filthy dirty martini 🍸,” joked Hudson in the caption, tacking on the hashtags, “#namaste” and “#MissMyMartinis.”

During a European vacation she took with her family last month, the actress jokingly told her followers alongside a bikini photo that her bathing suit was “cute” even though it wasn’t exactly visible in the shot due to her belly.

“I think my bikinis pretty cute … 🤔👙#SheBig #HerGurl 💕,” Hudson captioned the post.