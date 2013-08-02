Kate Hudson Proves She's World's Coolest Aunt in New Ann Taylor Ads

The actress stars in the brand's fall campaign with her nephews, Oliver Hudson's boys Bodhi and Wilder.

When Kate Hudson starting shooting Ann Taylor‘s fall advertisements, the brand didn’t have to look far to find the mini models who would appear with her. It turns out brother Oliver Hudson‘s boys (Wilder, 5½, and Bodhi, 3) were more than available to get their Zoolander on.

“My brother brings my nephews over to my house a lot, and all the kids get along so well,” the actress told WWD. “We have a very, very close family, so for them to be here today and enjoy this process with me and to be able to see them on Madison Avenue in these pictures is going to be a lot of fun.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Shot by photographer Mikael Jansson, the campaign celebrates the multitasking career woman and portrays a very well put together Hudson — who is mom to sons Ryder, 9½, and Bing, 2 — stylishly juggling her work and family life. In one image, she’s reading a pile of scripts, while in another she’s baking cookies with her nephews.

Image zoom



Courtesy Ann Taylor

“This campaign is my favorite so far. It’s a glimpse into my life and the full, busy lives women live every day,” shared the actress. “We are constantly striving for balance. We want to excel at our jobs, be there for our families and look and feel fabulous doing it.”

Image zoom



Courtesy Ann Taylor

It definitely seems Hudson, who has signed on to be the face of Ann Taylor until 2014, has a good handle on being a working mom — all while looking stunning. But she doesn’t pretend it’s easy.

“We’re all just figuring it out as we go, right? But if I were to offer my advice, I’d say, Try to be present,” explained the actress, left pictured with her adorable nephews on set.

“When you’re at your job, be 100 percent committed to it and do the very best you can. And when you go home at night, leave all the work behind and show up completely for your family. That’s the best part of your day, so really be there.”