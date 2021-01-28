Kate Hudson and Daughter Rani Rose Do ‘Yummy’ Dance while Eating Breakfast Together

Kate Hudson and daughter Rani Rose love breakfast!

The mother-daughter duo couldn't contain their excitement while eating their first meal of the day on Wednesday morning, resulting in an adorable dance.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In an Instagram post shared by Hudson, the Almost Famous actress and her 2-year-old daughter — who was sitting in her high chair — could be seen dancing in their seats as they chowed down on some delicious eats.

"I love my eggs. What do you love?" Hudson, 41, could be heard singing to Rani in the video. "How we eat? Just like this!"

Rani — whom Hudson shares with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa — could be heard saying "mmmm" as she ate and bopped her head and arms in delight.

"How we do breakfast 🍳," Hudson captioned the sweet video on Instagram.

The Fool's Gold star has recently shared several videos and posts from her time at home with her daughter. Earlier this week, she posted a hilarious Instagram clip of Rani making funny faces while they matched in blue pajamas.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday. Get a taste of the podcast below.

"Rani, what do you think is funny?" the mom asked her child, who sweetly laughed at the camera. "Show me your sour face, it's so funny!"

The toddler then feigned a silly look of disgust as Hudson laughed out loud. "Parenting goal number one: make sure they're funny ✅ #ranirose🌹," the actress captioned the post.

Hudson is also mom to son Ryder, 17, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and second son Bingham, 9, from her relationship with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy.

Hudson recently opened up on an episode of Sunday Today with Willie Geist about sharing her three children with three different men, and how she has "high" expectations for her unconventional family.