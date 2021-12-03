Kate Hudson and Daughter Rani, 3, Lift Weights Together in Adorable Video: 'Start Em Young'

Rani Rose tries to copy her mom's strength workout in the cute video on Instagram

Kate Hudson has a new workout partner!

On Thursday, the mom of three, 42, shared an adorable video to Instagram of her daughter Rani Rose, 3, joining her in her home gym for a strength workout.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the clip, Rani stands next to her mom and holds onto a light weight while trying to copy Hudson's squat to press move. While Hudson wears workout clothes for the sweat session, her little girl sports a pink long sleeve dress.

"I did it!" Rani exclaims as she holds the weight above her head.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The actress shares daughter Rani with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, son Ryder Russell, 17, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and son Bingham "Bing" Hawn, 10, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy.

Hudson enjoyed time with her kids on Thanksgiving last month, sharing a glimpse at her brood's holiday festivities on Instagram.

She posted a silly photo of Bing giving the thumbs up next to a table of pies. "It's been a family day so nice we forgot to take pics but I got this one! (Oh and pie crust turned out) Sending love," she wrote in the caption.

The Golden Globe winner later posted a photo to her Instagram Story of her kids, including Ryder and Rani as well as her brother Oliver Hudson's children, standing in line as they stepped out for an ice cream run.