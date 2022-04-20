The couples posed for pictures with children Bingham, 10, Rani Rose, 3, and Lovella, 22 months, as well as the Easter Bunny

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa Have a Blended Family Easter with Matt Bellamy and His Wife Elle

Kate Hudson had one big, blended Easter!

The actress, her fiancé Danny Fujikawa and their daughter Rani Rose, 3, celebrated the holiday with Hudson's ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, his wife Elle and their daughter Lovella, 22 months, as well as Bellamy and Hudson's 10-year-old son Bingham.

"Can't get over this Easter cuteness 💝🐰🥕🥚🐣🪺💐🎀," Elle captioned a carousel of countryside photos — complete with a visit from the Easter Bunny — posted to Instagram on Tuesday.

In one picture, little Lovella can be seen in a purple dress with bunnies and carrots alongside Bingham, who matched in a purple t-shirt and yellow pants. Lovella also got to share some quality time with Rani as the two played with toys and sported flowers in their hair.

Hudson's eldest child, Ryder, 18 — whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson — was not pictured at the festivities. However, Ryder's new girlfriend Iris Apatow (the daughter of Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann), dropped into the comments section to show her love for the family, writing "🥺🥺❤️❤️."

Hudson, whose three children are by three different fathers, has previously opened up about the importance of healthy co-parenting. "Kids just want to see their parents be cool," she shared with Allure in 2015.

Speaking to Women's Health in 2021, Hudson shared a conversation she had with Bellamy about being there for Bingham that always stuck with her.

"One thing that Matt said to me, which I loved, is, 'I just want to make sure that Bing feels like he's gaining something, not losing something,' " Hudson said. "I think it's even bonded us closer — me, Matt, Elle and Danny — because we have to trust that we're protecting each other."

