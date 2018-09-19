Kate Hudson & Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa Prepare for Their Baby Girl's Arrival by Decorating Nursery

Kate Hudson and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa are preparing for the arrival of their little one!

In a series of Instagram stories posted on Tuesday, Hudson showed her followers exactly how the couple is getting ready for their first child together.

The pair dedicated the day to getting everything set up in the nursery including picking out wallpaper, unpacking the bassinet (Hudson went with the $1,160 Snoo Smart Sleeper) and trying on the baby carrier.

The actress and the musician are expecting their little one any day now. And while the baby will be Hudson’s third child, she still has some new mommy things to master.

Kate Hudson/Instagram

In several of the posts, the 39-year-old actress makes reference to the ever-evolving baby sleeping gear, writing “Oh the things that change in 7 years…” and “Apparently the SNOO is the way to go. The future…”

RELATED: Kate Hudson Posts Sweet Bump Selfie with Pregnant Friend, Boasts They’re ‘Almost There’

In one post featuring the interior of the bassinet, Hudson can be heard saying, “Oh, look at this. You sort of strap the baby in,” as she inspects the SNOO Sack.

In another post captioned, “He loves a project,” Hudson shows off the new bassinet that Fujikawa built himself, but not before the doting father-to-be gets down on his knees to make some final finishing touches to the bedside sleeper.

Kate Hudson/Instagram

Kate Hudson/Instagram

The last photo that the Fools Gold actress shared on Tuesday featured Fujikawa wearing the frontward-facing baby carrier.

Sporting an off-white fedora and mismatching outfit, Hudson captioned the shot “I think someone’s ready to go,” alongside animated heart emojis.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Kate Hudson/Instagram

RELATED: Pregnant Kate Hudson Busy Decorating Nursery as She’s ‘Anxiously Waiting’ for Baby Girl

On April 6, the Almost Famous actress revealed her pregnancy news via an adorable Instagram video. In it, Hudson is seen screaming for joy after popping huge balloons that exploded with pink confetti, revealing the sex of her third baby— a girl.

She is also a proud mother to son Ryder, 14, with ex-husband Chris Robinson and son Bingham, 7, with ex-fiancé Matthew Bellamy.

Following the announcement, Hudson brought fans along with her on her new motherhood journey, documenting many photos that showed her baby bump on Instagram.

RELATED VIDEO: Pregnant Kate Hudson Poses with Her Sons on Final Mother’s Day as a Mom of Two: ‘Me and My Boys’

Hudson’s family also feels the anticipation. “Everyone is excited,” Hudson’s brother Wyatt Russell, 32, told PEOPLE in August. “A new addition is exciting for any family.”

In April, he revealed that he’s known for quite a while that his sister had been wanting a baby girl.

“I was happy. I was teary-eyed because I know how badly she wanted a girl. I know Danny, I’m sure in some part of every man’s brain you’re like, ‘I’d love to have a little me.'”

“But when he met my brother’s little girl Rio,” Russell added, “who’s the cutest thing in the entire world, she made him be like, ‘Okay, I want a girl.’ So they’re really excited.”