'Below Deck' Alum Kate Chastain Welcomes First Baby, Son Sullivan Cay: 'Hard Launch'

Kate Chastain is officially a mom!

The Below Deck alumna, 39, has welcomed a baby boy, she confirmed on Instagram Friday.

Sharing a selfie where she holds her newborn son, who appears to smirk at the camera, while wearing sunglasses and a white button-down, she wrote, "Hard Launch: Sullivan Cay 💙."

Chastain's news was met with congratulations from across the Bravo universe, including Garcelle Beauvais, Gizelle Bryant, Tamra Judge and Margaret Josephs.

PEOPLE reported news of Chastain's pregnancy exclusively in December, with Chastain saying that she'd long hoped to have a child of her own one day. "I am absolutely thrilled to become a mother," the reality star raved. "It's something I've always hoped for so this is truly a dream come true!"

Asked by Cohen on WWHL's After Show if she was "doing this on your own," Chastain said, "I'm doing it solo and perhaps with some help, but I'm happy to do it alone."

She also said that she has a name picked out already — "a family name."

Kate Chastain/Twitter

Chastain first joined Below Deck in its second season, which debuted in August 2014.

She was a staple on the series for six seasons before departing the show in February 2020. She went on to executive produce and host Bravo's Chat Room, is a regular on the network's series Below Deck Galley Talk and was one of the contestants on Peacock's reality competition series, The Traitors.