Kate Chastain Is Pregnant with Her First Baby! See the 'Below Deck' Star's Bump Pic

What's on deck for Kate Chastain next? Motherhood!

The reality star and Florida native is pregnant with her first child, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal, due May 2023.

"I am absolutely thrilled to become a mother," says Chastain, 39. "It's something I've always hoped for so this is truly a dream come true!"

Chastain was a staple on Bravo's Below Deck for six seasons before departing the show in February 2020. She went on to executive produce and host Bravo's Chat Room, is a regular on the network's series Below Deck Galley Talk and is one of the contestants on Peacock's upcoming reality competition series, The Traitors.

It's those latter two shows that inspired Chastain to open up about her happy news.

"This is such a new and special experience, so I'm really being protective of what I share publicly, but with new episodes of Below Deck Galley Talk about to air on Bravo after Christmas and The Traitors premiering on Peacock on Jan. 12, 2023, there's just no hiding my baby bump any longer!"

Also on Tuesday, Chastain shared a picture of her baby bump to her Instagram.

"I'm already planning so many birthday theme parties for you 💗💙💗," she wrote, captioning a mirror selfie of her posing in a blue dress with white florals.

Her last trip to the red carpet was back in October at BravoCon 2022 in New York City, where she hosted multiple panels from the BravoTV.com digital stage.

Chastain first joined Below Deck in its second season, which debuted in August 2014.

Her no-nonsense management style, dry sense of humor, self-described "resting bitch face," and penchant for planning and executing lavish theme parties instantly made her a fan favorite — and helped the series become a big hit for Bravo.

The success has even inspired multiple franchise extensions, including Below Deck: Mediterranean (which premiered in 2016), Below Deck: Sailing Yacht (which debuted in February 2020), Below Deck Down Under (which premiered this March), and Below Deck Adventure (which just premiered last month).

The Traitors, Chastain's newest series, was announced on Dec. 7.

Based on a popular Dutch series of the same name, the show follows 20 contestants as they compete in challenges with the objective of earning a cash prize. The catch? Three of the contestants are "traitors," trying to sabotage the rest of the group.

In addition to Chastain, other celebrity contestants include fellow Bravolebrities Brandi Glanville (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Kyle Cooke (Summer House) and Reza Farahan (Shahs of Sunset). Olympian Ryan Lochte, former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr., Big Brother winners Cody Calafiore and Rachel Reilly as well as Survivor alums Cirie Fields and Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick are also among the starry cast.

There are also 10, non-celebrity contestants.

All 10 episodes of The Traitors, hosted by Alan Cumming, hit Peacock Jan. 12, 2023.