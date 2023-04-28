Kate Bock Shows Off Baby Bump at Reopening of Tiffany & Co.'s Iconic Flagship Boutique

The model and wife of basketball star Kevin Love cradled her stomach while posing for the cameras at the New York City event

By Wendy Geller
Published on April 28, 2023 12:44 AM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 27: Kate Love attends as Tiffany & Co. Celebrates the reopening of NYC Flagship store, The Landmark on April 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Kate Bock is showing off her baby bump!

The Canadian Sports Illustrated model, 35, who is the wife of Miami Heat forward, Kevin Love, stepped out in New York City Thursday for the Tiffany & Co. reopening of its iconic NYC Flagship store.

Dressed in a sleek maxi-length black gown with long sleeves and green cuffs, Bock cradled her stomach.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Bock's representatives did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment on Thursday. Bock's pregnancy has not yet been formally announced

Six years after their first date, Love popped the question in January 2021, asking the entrepreneur and founder of Love Kate to marry him. The engagement prompted double the celebration, as it followed Kate's birthday the day prior.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The couple married last June during a glamorous wedding at the New York City Public Library in front of their families and closest friends.

Kate explained to PEOPLE at the time that she is a fan of classic fashion: "My dress was inspired by Grace Kelly's wedding dress," she said. "She was a true icon who I've always been inspired by and who I think is timeless."

She also shared their love for the city they were married in and where the Tiffany brand holds such an iconic presence: "The city is so much a part of our story and it felt so right to bring all of our favorite people together into such an iconic New York City institution."

