Kate Beckinsale Celebrates 'Most Brilliant Angel Face' Daughter Lily's 21st Birthday

Kate Beckinsale‘s daughter Lily Mo Sheen is 21!

On Saturday, the Pearl Harbor actress shared multiple photos on Instagram, including some throwback pictures of Lily to celebrate the milestone birthday.

“Happy 21st birthday, you amazing fairy person,” wrote Beckinsale, 46. “I love you my Lily, and you’re smaller than the rain hands. Happy birthday, funniest, best, most brilliant angel face ❤️.”

To close out her caption, Beckinsale joked about her daughter finally being of age to drink. “PS please feel free to finally try a sip of alcohol for the first time,” mom of one wrote.

Many of Beckinsale’s followers flooded the comments section to wish Lily a happy birthday, including Gwen Stefani, who commented, “Beautiful.”

RELATED: Kate Beckinsale Slams Internet Trolls Shaming Her for Spending Time with Machine Gun Kelly

Beckinsale shares Lily with Michael Sheen, whom she was married to from 1995-2003. The exes have remained close friends over the years.

Back in June 2019, Beckinsale shared a hilarious text message exchange with Lily, in which the actress asked her daughter if she was doing cocaine. After Lily denied it, Beckinsale said she had a dream Lily did it.

“You are a LUNATIC,” Lily hilariously texted her famous mother back.

Image zoom Lily Mo Sheen/Instagram

RELATED: Kate Beckinsale Says She Doesn’t Drink Caffeine or Alcohol: ‘Some People’s Systems Are Just a Bit Sensitive’

And that wasn’t the first time Beckinsale had shared examples of the mother-daughter duo’s funny rapport.

In April 2019, she shared another snippet of conversation between them, in which Lily told her mom that a Haribo fell out of her nose. “The level of intrigue I am dealing with is actually too much for me,” the actress captioned the exchange.

In 2016, Beckinsale congratulated her daughter on Instagram after they found out Lily had been accepted into college.

“We are so unbelievably proud of you,” she wrote. “Fly fly fly,