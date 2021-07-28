Prior to her birthday celebration, Kate Beckinsale revealed that she hadn't seen her 22-year-old daughter, Lily Mo Sheen, in person since before the pandemic

Kate Beckinsale Celebrates Her Birthday with Daughter Lily Mo Sheen After 2 Years Apart: 'Love'

Kate Beckinsale Celebrates Her 48th Birthday with Daughter Lily Sheen After 2 Years Apart

Kate Beckinsale Celebrates Her 48th Birthday with Daughter Lily Sheen After 2 Years Apart

Kate Beckinsale rang in her 48th birthday in a very special way.

In photos shared to her Instagram on Tuesday, the Underworld actress was fêted by friends and family — including 22-year-old daughter Lily Mo Sheen — during a recent birthday celebration.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

One picture showed Beckinsale being presented with a birthday cake by her daughter, whom she shares with ex Michael Sheen, while the mother of one wrapped her arm around Lily in another group shot.

The festivities were also attended by Rita Ora and her rumored boyfriend director Taika Waititi, Australian actor Jai Courtney, Laverne Cox, Damson Idris and Lily's boyfriend David Schechter.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"The best birthday love love love love love 💕" Beckinsale wrote in the caption.

Her daughter also posted several taken shots from her mom's party, including a sweet snap of Beckinsale giving her a kiss at the dinner table.

"big bday people (ignore my expression)," Lily captioned her post, to which Beckinsale replied in the comments section, "Me baby me hot smart baby 😍."

Kate Beckinsale Celebrates Her 48th Birthday with Daughter Lily Sheen After 2 Years Apart Credit: Kate Beckinsale/Instagram

The birthday celebration came after Beckinsale was spotted picking up her daughter at arrivals terminal inside John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City on Friday.

Hours before the sighting, Beckinsale revealed on Live with Kelly and Ryan that she hadn't seen Lily in person since before the pandemic.

"I haven't seen my daughter for two years because of everything. Also, I went to Canada working and she couldn't come see me," she explained during Friday's broadcast of the show. "Two years of not seeing your child is the most preposterous thought."

RELATED VIDEO: Kate Beckinsale & Michael Sheen Celebrate Daughter Lily's College Acceptance!

During their time apart, Beckinsale and Lily relied on technology to stay connected.