Kat Von D's Little Man Has Arrived! Beauty Guru and Husband Leafar Seyer Welcome Son Leafar

Kat Von D has some new permanent ink on her heart.

The celebrity tattoo artist and makeup guru announced the arrival of her first child, son Leafar Von D Reyes, with husband Leafar Seyer (birth name Rafael Reyes), on Sunday.

“Meet our beautiful baby boy, Leafar Von D Reyes,” Von D, 36, wrote on Instagram, including a photo of the proud dad holding the baby boy in his arms. “Thank you to all our beloved friends+family, fans+followers for your patience in us announcing his long awaited arrival!”

Opening up about her new chapter as mom to Leafar, Von D added, “To be honest, my husband @prayers and I want to take the next 40 days [the 4th trimester] to focus on the baby and our amazing relationship transitioning into amazing parenthood — so, please excuse us if we’re not on here as much for a little while.”

She concluded the caption, “Just know we love you all and thank you for all the words of love+support!”

Leafar Sayer and Kat Von D Splash News

Von D and Seyer tied the knot in February (surprising several people when she shared a photo of their matching wedding bands on Instagram) then again in late May, when the bride and then-mom-to-be wore a red get-up with a high collar, complete with matching veil and headpiece.

The Kat Von D Beauty founder was already well into her pregnancy in the photo she shared earlier in May to announce her son on the way, cradling her growing baby bump in the striking image while wearing a gold floral patterned brocade dress.

“It’s a boy.🖤 @prayers,” Von D wrote in the caption.

Seyer, 43, posted the same photo and revealed the couple had already picked out the name Leafar for their son, which is Rafael spelled backward and the new dad’s stage name.

Kat Von D and Leafar Sayer Rafael Reyes/Instagram

Von D opened up in June on Instagram about her parenting plans — namely, her plans to have “a natural, drug-free home birth in water with a midwife and doula” and “raising a vegan child, without vaccinations.”

“This is my body. This is our child. And this is our pregnancy journey,” she wrote alongside a baby bump photo. “I already know what it’s like to make life choices that are not the same as the majority. So your negative comments are not going [to] influence my choices — actual research and educating myself will, which I am diligently doing.”

Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) offers the organization’s policies on immunizations on their site, as well as lists studies about safety and number of vaccines and gives a recommended immunization schedule for children and adolescents under 18 years of age.

Over the first year of a baby’s life, the AAP recommends vaccinations for Hepatitis B, rotavirus (RV) RV1, RV5, DTaP (diphtheria, tetanus and acellular pertussis), Haemophilus influenzae type b, pneumococcal conjugate, inactivated poliovirus and influenza.

Concerning her decision to use a midwife, the new mom revealed in a September episode of the Informed Pregnancy podcast with Dr. Elliot Berlin that the choice came after seeing two OBGYNs and leaving the first one’s office with “a million questions and a sense of doom and fear.”

The next wasn’t much better because she had to spend so much time on paperwork and the experience was “completely impersonal,” Von D explained.

After watching the documentary The Business of Being Born at the urging of a close friend, Von D decided to opt for a midwife. She recalled, “The minute we met Sarah, it was like, ‘Okay, let’s get excited now.’ It was so much fun … like, ‘This is really happening. This is how it’s supposed to feel.’ “