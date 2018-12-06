Kat Von D Reveals She Has to Ask a Stranger for Breast Milk After She Had Trouble Feeding Her Baby

Kat Von D is opening up about her adjustment to motherhood.

On Wednesday, the celebrity tattoo artist and makeup guru — who welcomed her first child, son Leafar Von D Reyes last month — revealed that breastfeeding her newborn didn’t originally go according to plan.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“During the first two days of Leafar’s life, his blood sugar count had been low, and as much as I had committed myself to strictly breastfeed, my milk hadn’t come in yet,” she began the candid Instagram post.

“The pediatrician suggested asking around to see if any friends might have a bit of extra milk they could donate – and if not, I’d have to consider supplementing with formula – something we personally did not want to do,” Von D, 36, continued.

The makeup artist went on to explain that she called her midwife, Sara Howard, in hopes that she would know someone who would be willing to donate some of their breastmilk.

In addition to sharing the milk, Von D also requested that the person be on a strict plant-based diet, as it was “crucial” to her and her husband Leafar Seyer (birth name: Rafael Reyes).

Finally, Von D was introduced to Morgan Campbell, who she said came to her rescue “without question.”

“…without even knowing me, and without question, [she] stepped up and donated a few ounces to us in the middle of the night,” the tattoo artist wrote. “Needless to say, Leafar’s levels boosted, and we are now happily breastfeeding at home.”

Now that her milk has come in, Von D shared a video of her son happily breastfeeding. She finished the post by thanking Campbell for getting her and her husband “through those rough nights.”

“This is true community. True sisterhood. True kindness,” Von D wrote. “And I can’t wait to pay it forward one day soon. 🖤”

RELATED: Kat Von D’s Little Man Has Arrived! Beauty Guru and Husband Leafar Seyer Welcome Son Leafar

On Sunday, the makeup artist announced that her son had arrived with a photo of Seyer, 43, holding the baby boy in his arms.

“Meet our beautiful baby boy, Leafar Von D Reyes,” Von D wrote on Instagram alongside the shot of the proud dad. “Thank you to all our beloved friends+family, fans+followers for your patience in us announcing his long awaited arrival!”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Opening up about her new chapter as mom to Leafar, Von D added, “To be honest, my husband @prayers and I want to take the next 40 days [the 4th trimester] to focus on the baby and our amazing relationship transitioning into amazing parenthood — so, please excuse us if we’re not on here as much for a little while.”

She concluded the caption, “Just know we love you all and thank you for all the words of love+support!”

Kat Von D Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty

RELATED: Kat Von D Reveals She Has a Midwife Because Doctors Left Her with a ‘Sense of Doom and Fear’

Von D revealed in June on Instagram about her parenting plans — namely, her plans to have “a natural, drug-free home birth in water with a midwife and doula” and “raising a vegan child, without vaccinations.”

“This is my body. This is our child. And this is our pregnancy journey,” she wrote alongside a baby bump photo. “I already know what it’s like to make life choices that are not the same as the majority. So your negative comments are not going [to] influence my choices — actual research and educating myself will, which I am diligently doing.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kat Von D Reveals She Is Pregnant & Already Has a Name Picked Out: ‘It’s a Boy’