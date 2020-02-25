Influencer Kassady Bingham's Son, 2, Dies of Leukemia: I'll 'Continue Raising You in Heaven'

Image zoom Kassady Bingham and son Milo Kassady Bingham/ Instagram

Like many influencers, Kassady Bingham has been chronicling her family’s ups and downs with sweet photos and intimate looks at their life. But since her second child, Milo, was diagnosed with leukemia at just 2 months old, the Instagram personality has been dedicated to using her influence to draw attention and awareness to infantile leukemia as she has chronicled Milo’s journey fighting the disease.

On Monday, Bingham posted the sad update that her son had died. “Milo went home to Jesus this morning. He didn’t lose his battle, he gained the greatest reward; heavenly healing. I’ve never felt a pain like this,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo depicting her final moments with her younger son.

“I’m too heartbroken to say anything else,” Bingham added. “Thank you all for your love and support.”

She shared several more shots with a description of their last few moments together, writing in part, “He looked more peaceful than ever, and even looked like he was almost smiling again. I know he’s smiling in heaven. His body may be gone, but he’s still here.”

The Arizona-based mom had attracted nationwide attention to Milo’s cause, raising money for his fight with #moreloveformilo merchandise and garnering support from notable figures.

This included The Bachelor host Chris Harrison, who wrote in the comments on the post about Milo’s passing, “Kassady there are no words. God bless you all. You and mighty Milo will be in my prayers.”

Bingham also shared happy family updates throughout Milo’s year of treatment, as well as raw and vulnerable looks at the more difficult moments, chronicling long hospital stays, balancing typical toddler pain like teething with incredibly complex medical treatment, and the toll it took on his whole family, including big brother Lucca.

She also used her platform to advocate for more research and funding to infantile leukemia, which is very rare. (At the time of Milo’s diagnosis, Bingham was told only 35 to 50 infants in the U.S. are diagnosed with it per year.)

Bingham has posted several updates to her stories with support from her many followers, and wrote in the midst of her heartbreak, “Every day is one day closer to you, bubba.”

“I can’t wait to continue raising you in heaven in your perfect, healthy body. Mommy loves you,” the grieving mother added.