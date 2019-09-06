It's a Boy! NBC News Correspondent Kasie Hunt and Husband Matt Rivera Welcome Son Mars

Image zoom Kasie Hunt

Kasie Hunt is a mom!

The host of MSNBC’s Kasie DC and NBC News Correspondent on Capitol Hill, 34, welcomed her first child with husband Matt Rivera, who is a senior digital producer for Meet the Press, on the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 4, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Hunt gave birth to son Mars Hunt Rivera, who weighed 9 lbs., 8 oz.

“Mars must already have big things planned since he started life at nine-and-a-half pounds,” the new parents tell PEOPLE in a statement. “We love him so much and can’t wait to see what joy he brings to our family of three.”

Hunt and Rivera did not know the sex of their baby beforehand. “Gender was a surprise! We got to actually say, ‘It’s a boy!’ ” the couple says.

“He has dad’s mouth and mom’s chin. And he sneezes so loudly you can hear him down the hall,” they add.

Hunt announced her pregnancy in March on MSNBC’s Morning Joe and also shared the baby news on social media, writing: “Coming soon!”

The new mom worked on camera until the last trimester of her pregnancy, even firing back at a viewer who commented on her weight gain.

In July, Hunt’s clapback went viral after a fan tweeted, “Why is [Kasie Hunt] GETTING SO FAT?”, and the anchor responded: “I’m 8 months pregnant?”