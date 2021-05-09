Karolína Kurková Welcomes Daughter Luna Grace with Husband Archie Drury: 'Our Little Angel'

Welcome to the world, Luna Grace!

On Sunday, which was also Mother's Day, Karolína Kurková announced the arrival of her third child, a daughter named Luna Grace, with husband Archie Drury. "Welcome LunaGrace, our little angel 😇, born on the pink supermoon. We are so in love. #mothersday," the model, 37, wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of her newborn wearing a onesie that had angel wings on the back.

Kurková also shared photos from her home birth on Instagram Story. "The night she came was so special... first baby girl, Luna Grace on the pink #supermoon!" she wrote. "The energy bringing her into the world was so meaningful. I'll never forget these moments."

The couple shares sons Noah Lee, 5, and Tobin Jack, 11. "The boys are thrilled and can't get enough of baby Luna Grace," Kurková shared on Sunday. "Her arrival makes for a very special Mother's Day. She is so lucky to have all these boys protecting her."

Karolina Kurkova Credit: Karolina Kurkova/Instagram

The Czech supermodel announced her exciting pregnancy news in a personal essay for Glamour magazine back in December and explained that the pregnancy came as a surprise for her and Drury, adding that "being pregnant for the third time, and especially being pregnant during this time, is a different experience" than her past go-rounds.

"I believe things happen when they are supposed to — it's part of that magic thing we don't always have control over. We have to surrender, be patient, evolve, and grow," Kurková wrote at the time.

"When I had my two other pregnancies, I was younger," she added. "Now in my mid-30s, I'm more confident in my skin and benefitting from a year that's brought so many opportunities to think, reflect and reevaluate. I think this time has brought a lot of things to the surface for many of us — things we might have dismissed or thought we could deal with later — and forced us to think about who we are and what really matters. The focus has shifted."

"My third pregnancy has given me the opportunity to finally feel free in my body," Kurková shared. "This is a vulnerable time, an intimate time, for all of us."

"When I give birth and when I'm pregnant, I really feel like a woman," she said. "It's like, 'Wow. I can do that. I'm so strong. I pushed this, I carried this, I'm breastfeeding this, I'm giving this person life.' It's a Wonder Woman feeling. And it's your right to enjoy that. Celebrate it. Document it. Frame it."

In March, Kurková opened up about her experience with being diagnosed with COVID-19 while pregnant.

"At first, finding out I had COVID while pregnant was unnerving, especially as I didn't know anybody who had it while they were pregnant," she said in an interview with Babe by HATCH. "I remember we didn't have symptoms but decided to get tested, and sure enough, the next day, the doctor called with a 'positive' result."

"The first night I was a little scared but went into full-on mama-bear mode. I had to stay vital for everyone," she added.