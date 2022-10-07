Karolína Kurková's oldest child is on the mend.

Earlier this week, the model, 38, shared on Instagram that her son Tobin Jack, 12, recently required surgery after breaking his ankle joint in three places. The mom of three noted that her son is "on the road to recovery" following the surgery, sharing photos of him wearing a cast and using crutches.

"There's nothing like the emotions a mother feels when her child gets hurt... especially when you see them afraid and in pain and can't do nothing to take it away even though you would in a second," Kurková wrote. "Thankfully, we are already on the road to recovery."

"Tobin broke his ankle joint in three places at football practice and required surgery and some screws last week. Thank you Dr. Steinlauf and everyone at UM hospital.🙏 @umiamihealth," she continued. "We are welcoming all the healing energy as he gets better with the love and support of his favorite people. 🫶🏻"

Along with Tobin, Kurková and husband Archie Drury also share son Noah, 6, and daughter LunaGrace, whom they welcomed in April 2021.

Kurková spoke to PEOPLE in June 2021 about welcoming a daughter, admitting that there was a different vibe when adding a newborn girl to her household of mostly boys.

"It's definitely a different energy," the mom shared at the time. "For me it's very beautiful and special because she's like me. ... We're alike. There is that common ground that we have, not something that you can even describe."

She may be a seasoned #BoyMom at this point, but that doesn't mean she plans to rethink her entire parenting approach with a daughter: The "same values" will carry over, Kurková explained.

"You parent and navigate depending on their personality because everyone is different," she said. "She's going to have two big brothers, so she doesn't need to ever worry. They're going to be always there to protect her and take care of her. I see it already how protective they are of her and how sweet and loving they are to her. I feel like I'm definitely going to be more of the tougher one, because she's surrounded by boys and they're already like, 'Aw, oh, aw!' "

"I can see the dynamic," she added with a laugh. "She's very sweet, very calm, but yet very strong. When she needs or wants something, she definitely lets us know. She's not scared, and she'll definitely know how to work all the boys around her!"