Karolína Kurková Is Pregnant! Model Expecting Third Child with Husband Archie Drury

Karolína Kurková is pregnant with her third child — and her experiences are a little different this time.

The Czech supermodel, 36, revealed the news in a personal essay for Glamour magazine, in which she explains the pregnancy came as a surprise for her and husband Archie Drury. She adds that "being pregnant for the third time, and especially being pregnant during this time, is a different experience" than her past go-rounds.

"I believe things happen when they are supposed to — it's part of that magic thing we don't always have control over. We have to surrender, be patient, evolve, and grow," writes Kurková, who is also mom to sons Noah Lee, 5, and Tobin Jack, 11.

"When I had my two other pregnancies, I was younger," she adds. "Now in my mid-30s, I'm more confident in my skin and benefitting from a year that's brought so many opportunities to think, reflect and reevaluate. I think this time has brought a lot of things to the surface for many of us — things we might have dismissed or thought we could deal with later — and forced us to think about who we are and what really matters. The focus has shifted."

Appearing in nude maternity photos along with the Glamour piece, Kurková says that pregnancy has "made me in awe of what my body can do and endure."

"My third pregnancy has given me the opportunity to finally feel free in my body," Kurková writes. "This is a vulnerable time, an intimate time, for all of us."

"We're all at home with ourselves with time to reflect on the things that are important — especially if you have children," she continues. "What are you teaching them? What are you passing along?"

Kurková says she loves "what happens to my body during pregnancy," adding that it's a "beautiful, feminine, sensual time."

"When I give birth and when I'm pregnant, I really feel like a woman," she says. "It's like, 'Wow. I can do that. I'm so strong. I pushed this, I carried this, I'm breastfeeding this, I'm giving this person life.' It's a Wonder Woman feeling. And it's your right to enjoy that. Celebrate it. Document it. Frame it."

The model further elaborates that she feels "blessed that I am able to get pregnant, and that I get to do this for the third time — maybe my last time."