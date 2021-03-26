Karolína Kurková Says COVID Diagnosis While Pregnant Was 'Unnerving': 'I Was a Little Scared'

"The first night I was a little scared but went into full-on mama-bear mode. I had to stay vital for everyone," says the supermodel

Karolína Kurková is recalling her initial fear in testing positive for COVID-19 while pregnant.

In a new interview with Babe by HATCH, the 37-year-old Czech supermodel reveals that she has recovered from COVID-19 after being diagnosed with it while pregnant. Kurková is currently expecting her third child with husband Archie Drury, a baby girl they'll name Luna Grace.

"At first, finding out I had COVID while pregnant was unnerving, especially as I didn't know anybody who had it while they were pregnant," she says. "I remember we didn't have symptoms but decided to get tested, and sure enough, the next day, the doctor called with a 'positive' result."

"The first night I was a little scared but went into full-on mama-bear mode. I had to stay vital for everyone," adds Kurková, who is also mom to sons Noah Lee, 5, and Tobin Jack, 11.

She says she then quarantined in her apartment with her husband and two boys with "no help," so "every day I cleaned, cooked, vacuumed, and made fresh juices loaded with vitamin C and vitamin D to boost our immunity, all while having COVID myself."

Fortunately, Kurková shares, her family had mild symptoms like being "a little achy" — "but it was still intense," she adds.

"It's hard to explain to a child that they can't see their friends or go for a bike ride when they don't feel sick, but all in, they were pretty great about it," she says. "We did our best to make it fun and lived upside down for a while because I felt terrible for the kids. The sofa turned into a trampoline, and I had to let go of my love of organization!"

Kurková revealed her pregnancy news in a personal essay for Glamour magazine in December, in which she explained the pregnancy came as a surprise for her and her husband. She added that "being pregnant for the third time, and especially being pregnant during this time, is a different experience" than her past go-rounds.