"My style hasn't really changed, just adapted to the shape of my body," Kurková says of her fashion sense during her second pregnancy

Karolína Kurková Talks Pregnancy Style: 'It Doesn't Have to Be So Bad and Sad and Horrible'

“It could be any day” now for Karolína Kurková, who is 38 weeks into her pregnancy — but that doesn’t mean she’s resigned herself to sweatpants and t-shirts.

The model is keeping fashionable until the end.

The 31-year-old, who is expecting her second child with husband Archie Drury, tells PEOPLE she tries to “stay true” to her own style, even with a baby bump.

“I think I’m very much to my ‘KK’ style — it’s always there — with my button-down shirts, or a great pant or blazer paired with a flat, sneaker or little pump when I want to be a little bit dressier and nicer,” she says. “My style hasn’t really changed, just adapted to the shape of my body, but I still feel like me. At the same time I try to be very comfortable.”

Kurková says she tries to have “fun” with her wardrobe but still keeps it realistic. And she completely dismisses the idea that pregnant women should adhere to a certain set of maternity style guidelines.

“Pregnancy [style] doesn’t have to be so bad and sad and horrible,” she insists. “You can still look nice and be comfortable, especially with great accessories.”

The star’s accessories of choice? For the summer: hats. She’s also a huge proponent of a brightening lipstick — as long as it’s practical. “I don’t want to spend that much time in front of the mirror,” she explains.

Kurková’s on-the-go sartorial sensibilities will definitely get put to work when the new baby arrives, as she’ll officially be a parent of two. And her son Tobin Jack, 6, can’t wait.

“He’s very excited. He has a lot of friends who have two or three [siblings] so he sees it a lot and he knows how it works,” she says. “He’s very excited and he’s going through his own little transition too. He’s looking at pictures of himself when he was a baby.”

She says she has no doubts Tobin will “be an amazing big brother,” and that she’s already anticipating the excitement that comes from seeing the children bond.

“I do have a younger brother so I know, but I think it’s a different thing when you’re a parent and you see your children’s relationship, and see how they bond,” she says. “I’m really looking forward to that.”

While Kurková tries to cram in as much family time as possible before the baby’s arrival, technology like Viber makes it easier for her to keep in touch with relatives not so nearby.

“My whole family lives in the Czech Republic and I’m the only one in the U.S. They all use Viber on their phones, so that’s how we communicate with each other,” she shares, “by calling and sharing pictures and videos. So then I created a public chat to show fans a little bit of my pictures and conversations with friends I choose to share. It’s a bit more conversational than Twitter or Instagram so that’s nice.”

Kurková hopes the next thing she can share with family and friends is the news of a successful birth and a “very healthy baby.”