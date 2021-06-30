Meet LunaGrace! Karolína Kurková Introduces Baby Girl as She Opens Up About 'Smooth' Home Birth

Mom of three Karolína Kurková tells PEOPLE she feels a "different energy" with her first daughter LunaGrace, who was born in April

Karolína Kurková finally got her daughter.

The supermodel and Gryph & IvyRose co-founder is the first to say she would've been happy with another baby boy (she also has sons Noah Lee, 5, and Tobin Jack, 11, with husband Archie Drury), but Kurková also admits there's a different vibe with a newborn girl now in her household.

"It's definitely a different energy," the mom, 37, tells PEOPLE, sharing the first photos of 8-week-old LunaGrace's face. "For me it's very beautiful and special because she's like me. ... We're alike. There is that common ground that we have, not something that you can even describe."

"I spend a lot of time with her," says Kurková of LunaGrace, adding that she's been "really savoring and enjoying because she might be, most likely — for now — my last baby."

She may be a seasoned #BoyMom at this point, but that doesn't mean she plans to rethink her entire parenting approach with a daughter: The "same values" will carry over, Kurková explains.

"You parent and navigate depending on their personality because everyone is different," she says. "She's going to have two big brothers, so she doesn't need to ever worry. They're going to be always there to protect her and take care of her. I see it already how protective they are of her and how sweet and loving they are to her. I feel like I'm definitely going to be more of the tougher one, because she's surrounded by boys and they're already like, 'Aw, oh, aw!' "

"I can see the dynamic," she adds with a laugh. "She's very sweet, very calm, but yet very strong. When she needs or wants something, she definitely lets us know. She's not scared, and she'll definitely know how to work all the boys around her!"

Kurková welcomed LunaGrace (whose name is a conglomerate of two names Tobin and Noah picked out) during a home water birth in late April. It was her third time laboring and delivering this way, and everything was "smooth and beautiful" for her.

"It's my home and I'm relaxed. I'm not stressed. In labor, that's really what you need; you need to feel good and to be as relaxed as possible," she explains of why she prefers the birth plan.

"To be able to have my husband there with me in the water, in the pool, and be that support for me. For him to be so involved and so hands on, he'll tell you it's the most incredible, most beautiful, most important thing he's ever done. If you ask him about his accomplishments, he would say, 'Giving birth to my children.' "

"He's not giving birth, but he's very there. He's in the water with me," she adds, then recalling the "special" moment her sons then came in the room to immediately meet their new sister.

Kurková, of course, notes that every pregnant person should seek the most comfortable option to make their birthing process as seamless as it can be.

"It just all made sense to me, and that's what we decided to do. I know it's not for everybody. I always say you have to do what makes you feel good and what's right for you," she says. "Have that power. ... You are the mother who is birthing. It is a very beautiful, intense, incredibly special moment for you, and you want it to go well and right, and you want to enjoy it too."