Karolína Kurková is counting her blessings amid the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Czech supermodel, 36, is featured on the cover of Parents magazine’s May 2020 issue alongside her sons Noah Lee, 4, and Tobin Jack, 10. In the issue, available Wednesday, she gets candid about how she’s focusing on what she has — and the opportunities to nurture those aspects of her life — while she, her boys and husband Archie Drury are practicing social distancing.

“I’m grateful to be able to stay at home and isolate when we know how many heroes are putting themselves on the line to fight this virus,” says Kurková. “For us, I’m finding that staying home gives us a rare chance to bond together as a family on a much deeper level than ever before.”

“I’m focusing on being with my sons and husband during this time, showing them life skills and finding activities that can bring us joy,” she explains. “We’re learning about patience, gratitude and values, and are teaching them all about the brave doctors, nurses and others who are on the front lines helping us all stay safe.”

Like many parents with preteen-age kids, Kurková has jumped on the TikTok train, thanks to her older son. But the amusement of making videos is secondary to the side effect it has of letting her be involved in Tobin’s life.

“Tobin’s friends have been filming TikTok dances, so they come over to our house and I join in,” says the mother of two. “It’s actually fun, but the real reason I’m doing it is because I want to understand what’s going on in his life these days. That way I can help if he needs me.”

Kurková’s kids have a wide variety of active interests, though, thanks to their mom: “My rule is, for every hour they spend watching a screen, they have to spend an hour doing something outdoors.”

The “healthy habits” the model wants to teach her sons extend to their self-sufficiency in the kitchen, too. As she tells Parents, “Tobin can now make pasta and chicken fingers for himself, his brother and his friends. I can see how empowered he feels.”

As for how she prioritizes self-care while balancing a career and being a mom, Kurková’s go-to is a good sheet mask, which she calls “an easy way to get an at-home facial.”

“I’ll leave one on for 15 minutes while I’m making breakfast or before I go to bed. Even faster is splashing my face with ice-cold water,” she says. “I don’t smoke, I’m not a big drinker and I eat fresh foods. I think those three things have helped to keep my skin healthy.”

Two more tricks up her sleeve? Cupping and acupuncture treatments, which the former Victoria’s Secret Angel says “give my skin a glow, but they also recharge me.”

