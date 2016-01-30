Karolína Kurková Encourages Mothers to Join #BreastfeedingSelfie Campaign by Sharing Photo with Son Noah

Karolína Kurková wants to encourage mothers to proudly share their breastfeeding photos

The mother of two spearheaded the #BreastfeedingSelfie campaign with her very own photo of 3-month-old son Noah Lee on Instagram Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Taking a moment today to give thanks for the gift of breastfeeding,” Kurková, 31, wrote. “Nature had things figured out long before we did and I believe there is no better source of nutrition for our babies than a mother’s milk, when we are able to breastfeed.”

Image zoom

Source: Instagram

The former Victoria’s Secret model welcomed her second child with husband Archie Drury on Nov. 5. The couple are also parents to elder son Tobin Jack, 6.

“It’s not an easy process, but I encourage you to not give up!” Kurková continued. “It was challenging for me at the start, but I am loving every step of this journey. I celebrate the women who have made this beautiful commitment!!”

The Czech actress also encouraged others to follow her lead.

“I would love to see your #breastfeedingselfie, post or tag a friend who is #breastfeeding XOXO, KK,” she concluded.

And after news of her #breastfeedingselfie movement spread, Kurková took to Twitter to express her joy.

“If this can help and encourage moms to at least give it a try and see someone else do it and put it out there that makes me happy,” she tweeted. “Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t but we all need encouragement and acknowledgement!!”