Karlie Kloss Takes 4-Month-Old Baby Levi to the Museum in Paris: 'Les Touristes'

Karlie Kloss is playing tourist with her baby boy!

On Thursday, the supermodel, 28, shared several photos of herself and 4-month-old son Levi Joseph visiting the Pinault Collection at the Bourse de Commerce museum in Paris.

In a sweet snapshot posted to her Instagram Story, Kloss — wearing an oversized blouse, loose khakis, white sneakers and a matching protective face mask — can be seen holding her little one while checking out an art piece at the newly-opened exhibit.

Another image showed Kloss and her son leaning in to view a small statue of a mouse.

Karlie Kloss and Levi Karlie Kloss and son Levi | Credit: Karlie Kloss/Instagram

Kloss posted more pictures from her Parisian trip in an Instagram post, which included a candid shot of the mother-son duo looking up at a large mural.

The slideshow also had a photograph of Kloss giving husband Joshua Kushner a kiss in front of the Eiffel Tower, as well as a snap of the Kode with Klossy founder and Katy Perry sitting at table.

In March, Kloss welcomed her first child with Kushner, 36, who shared their baby's arrival on Instagram. "Welcome to the world," the new dad wrote at the time.

Nearly a month after her son's birth, Kloss shared the first photo with her newborn and revealed his name. The picture, posted to her Instagram, featured Kloss holding her baby's hand while wearing an Alison Lou ring that read: "Mama."

Though Levi is only four months old, he's already becoming quite well-traveled.

In June, Kloss took the infant to Walt Disney World in Florida to celebrate her mother's birthday.

"Levi's first visit to the happiest place on earth 🥰 and mommy's 1253th 😜," she captioned the vacation photos. "celebrating the launch of my disney ears !!"