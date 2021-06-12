"Levi's first visit to the happiest place on earth 🥰 and mommy's 1253th 😜" the supermodel wrote on Instagram Friday

Karlie Kloss Takes 3-Month-Old Son Levi to Disney World for the First Time

Karlie Kloss is introducing her 3-month-old son to the wonderful world of Disney.

On Friday, the model, 28, shared photos to Instagram from a recent family trip to Disney World that happened to be little Levi Joseph's inaugural visit to the Florida destination.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Levi's first visit to the Happiest Place on Earth 🥰 and mommy's 1253th 😜" she wrote, captioning a carousel of photos.

For the special occasion, Levi was dressed in a grey outfit, patterned with Micky Mouse faces.

Kloss had on some Disney duds of her own - specially a pair of limited edition mouse ears she designed her collaboration with the Disney Parks Designer Collection.

"Celebrating the launch of my Disney ears!!" Kross wrote of the collector's item, which have a puffy blue bow situated between two transparent ears (the rechargeable ears light up with lines of blue code, in honor of Kloss' passion for female coders.)

Earlier on Friday, Kloss gave fans a rare peek at Levi sitting in his car seat wearing a milk and cookies-themed onesie.

The sweet boy is Kloss' first child, whom she shares with husband Joshua Kushner.

Kushner shared the news of Levi's birth in March, writing on Instagram: "Welcome to the world." About a month later, Kloss shared the first photo of Levi online when she announced his name.

Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Karlie kloss baby Karlie Kloss and baby Levi Joseph | Credit: Karlie kloss/ instagram

In May, Kloss shared several photos from her pregnancy, as well as a selfie holding her son close to her chest. "my heart is full ❤️," she wrote in the caption.

Kloss and Kushner first announced their pregnancy with PEOPLE exclusively last October.