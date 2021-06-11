Karlie Kloss Posts Rare Photo of 3-Month-Old Baby Levi in Adorable Onesie During Car Trip

Karlie Kloss welcomed her first baby, son Levi Joseph, with husband Joshua Kushner in March

Road trip!

On Friday, Karlie Kloss, 28, shared a rare photo of her 3-month-old son Levi Joseph to her Instagram Story.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the snap, the newborn is strapped into his car seat while wearing an adorable milk and cookies onesie. Kloss hid her baby boy's face for the picture, leaving only his tiny hand and feet in the image.

Later on Friday, Kloss shared photos of baby Levi's first trip to Disney World, where he sported a too-cute pair of Mickey Mouse joggers!

"Levi's first visit to the happiest place on earth 🥰 and mommy's 1253th 😜," the new mom writes on Instagram.

In March, Kloss welcomed her first child with husband Joshua Kushner, who shared their baby's arrival on Instagram. "Welcome to the world," the new dad wrote at the time.

Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Karlie Kloss and Levi Credit: Karlie Kloss/Instagram

Nearly a month after her son's birth, the supermodel shared the first photo with her baby and revealed his name: Levi Joseph. In the picture, shared on Instagram, Kloss showed herself holding her baby's hand while wearing an Alison Lou ring that said, "Mama."

Last month, the model posted another rare photo of Levi resting on her chest as she smiled.

She also shared never-before-seen photos from her pregnancy. "My heart is full ❤️," the mom of one captioned the post.

On Thursday, Kloss, an Adidas spokeswoman, celebrated the new Adidas drop by giving a glimpse at her bare pregnancy belly in three photos shared on her Instagram modeling the new olive and black Adidas x Karlie Kloss sports bra design.

RELATED VIDEO: Karlie Kloss Welcomes First Child with Husband Joshua Kushner

Kloss and Kushner first announced their pregnancy with PEOPLE exclusively last October.

"Karlie is overjoyed to be expecting her first child in 2021," a source close to Kloss told PEOPLE at the time. "She will be the most amazing mother."