Karlie Kloss Snuggles with Son Levi, 4 Months, as She Celebrates Her 'First Birthday as a Mama'

Karlie Kloss is feeling the love on her birthday.

The supermodel rang in her 29th birthday on Tuesday with a cute cuddle from her 4-month-old son Levi, whom she shares with husband Joshua Kushner.

In a video shared to her Instagram Story, the new mom is seen snuggling with her baby boy before giving him a kiss on the head.

"Over with gratitude for the love in my life ❤️🙏🥰," she wrote in the caption.

Kloss also posted a photo of Kushner, 36, staring lovingly at his son, as well as give her own parents a sweet shout-out for "bringing me into this world and giving my sisters and I everything."

"on my first bday as a mama, I have a whole new level of appreciation and admiration for my incredible mom," Kloss wrote alongside a throwback photo of herself with her mother. "love u more than you will ever know."

On Wednesday, Kloss posted more images from her birthday celebrations — including a shot of Levi sitting up on her stomach as she lounged in bed.

"This past year has been the most profoundly awe inspiring — and, at times, humbling and sleep deprived — year of my life," the mother of one wrote on her Instagram.

"I couldn't have imagined the growth that was in store for me in this turn around the sun, and I've never felt more genuine gratitude for the abundance of love in my life," she continued. "Thankful for you ♥️ Looking forward to all that is ahead in 29 ♥️."

Kloss welcomed Levi with Kushner on March 11. The former Project Runway judge revealed her baby boy's name and shared the first photo of the newborn a month following his arrival.

The picture, posted to her Instagram, featured Kloss holding her baby's hand while wearing an Alison Lou ring that read: "Mama."

Since then, Levi has already become quite the little traveler. In June, Kloss took the infant to Walt Disney World in Florida before the family headed off to her hometown in St. Louis.