Karlie Kloss and her husband Joshua Kushner welcomed their first child on March 11

Karlie Kloss Shares First Photo with Newborn, Reveals Her Son’s Name

Karlie Kloss is wrapped around her newborn's finger!

The supermodel, 28, has shared the first photo with her son and revealed his name: Levi Joseph.

In the picture, shared on Instagram, Kloss showed herself holding her baby's hand while wearing an Alison Lou ring that said, "Mama."

"Levi Joseph 💙 3.11.21," she captioned the sweet image.

Levi is Kloss and her husband Joshua Kushner's first child.

Karlie Kloss Baby Credit: Karlie Kloss/Instagram

The proud father announced on March 14 that their child was born. "Welcome to the world," the new dad wrote on his since-deleted Instagram account.

At the time, the couple did not reveal details of their baby's name.

Kloss and Kushner first announced their pregnancy in October, PEOPLE exclusively reported.

"Karlie is overjoyed to be expecting her first child in 2021," a source close to Kloss told PEOPLE at the time. "She will be the most amazing mother."

Karlie Kloss Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The arrival of their son comes nearly three years after the Kode with Klossy founder married her businessman hubby in Oct. 2018 during a small, Jewish ceremony in upstate New York.

The bride wore a custom Dior gown (which took over 700 hours to create) for the ceremony.

"The wedding was intimate and moving. The couple was beaming with happiness," a friend who attended the ceremony told PEOPLE at the time.