Karlie Kloss Says Motherhood Is the 'Greatest Joy' as Son Levi Turns 1: 'Everything Changes'

Karlie Kloss' life has completely changed since welcoming son Levi Joseph — and she wouldn't have it any other way.

The model and Kode with Klossy entrepreneur, 29, chatted with Hoda Kotb about motherhood on Wednesday's episode of the Today show, calling it "the greatest joy that I never knew" before having her son, who just turned 1.

Sharing whether she fell in love right after Levi was born, Kloss told Kotb, 57, "The moment he was placed on my arms — I literally cry at commercials now, so I might cry right now — I just had this moment of, 'Now, every woman who has a child, every parent, goes through this.' "

"And it's just the most profound experience that I had no idea [about] until having a kid," she admitted.

Kloss welcomed Levi, her first child with husband Joshua Kushner, in March of last year, while PEOPLE exclusively reported the model's pregnancy the previous October.

"Karlie is overjoyed to be expecting her first child in 2021," a source close to Kloss told PEOPLE at the time. "She will be the most amazing mother."

On Wednesday's Today, Kloss said of becoming a parent, "Everything changes. I think the last few years have changed us as well but becoming a mom? I have become, first of all, so much more efficient with my time. I'm actually on time everywhere now."

"And I'm always a multitasker ... I'm doing a thousand things. But I think priorities just changed," she told Kotb.

While Kloss doesn't offer many glimpses of her baby boy on social media and never shows his face, she did post a sweet mother-son photo for his first birthday in March, complete with a rainbow array of balloons in the background.

"In the blink of an eye my baby is 1 ❤️," she wrote in the caption. "Becoming a mama has been the greatest joy of my life, I have never grown more as an individual or loved more deeply. Levi, thank you for choosing us. @joshuakushner and I love you more than we can ever express. xoxo."

Among the celebratory comments were those from fellow models Lily Aldridge, Christy Turlington and Gisele Bündchen, who dropped a heart emoji.

"Happy Birthday!!!!!" said Aldridge, 36, while Turlington, 53, wrote, "Happy Birthday Levi & Mama. 💞."

Kloss also touched on her Kode with Klossy summer camp for budding female developers on the Today show Wednesday, saying she was inspired in part by having grown up "in a house full of all girls," with "parents who taught us we could do anything we put our mind to, despite our gender."

"I just was so infuriated there weren't women in these industries at leadership levels, or equal representation," she added. "And that's what we really try to do: create a space that's inclusive, and creative, and fun to learn how to code. And it's all for free."

Asked about the similarities she sees among girls who attend the camp, Kloss said, "I really admire this generation — they realize the power they have to change the world. And they're using the coding skills they've learned to attack real problems, like climate change or building real businesses."