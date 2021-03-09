Pregnant Karlie Kloss and Husband Joshua Kushner Enjoy Walk Together Before Arrival of Baby

Karlie Kloss is getting her steps before her baby's arrival!

The 28-year-old supermodel and her husband Joshua Kushner stepped out for a walk together in Miami, Florida, this week. Both soon-to-be parents wore baseball caps for the outing, while Kloss opted for a head-to-toe black ensemble and Kushner wore black and blue workout clothes.

"Karlie is overjoyed to be expecting her first child in 2021," a source close to Kloss told PEOPLE in October. "She will be the most amazing mother."

In December, Kloss told WSJ. Magazine about how her pregnancy forced her to remind herself to slow down at times.

"I normally love running, but I have to say I'm out of breath these days just talking or going up a flight of stairs," said Kloss at the time, adding, "I normally am up at 6:30, 7, but I feel like these days, more into winter, I'm hitting the snooze button more and more."

She continued, "I like to get my workout in first thing in the morning, so I almost force myself to get out of bed and put on my leggings, my sneakers and my sports bra."

"I brush my teeth and go straight to my workout, which, by the way, is like the shortest commute of all time now that it's basically just my Zoom workouts," she said, admitting she thinks she could easily "sleep in until 3 in the afternoon."

The Kode with Klossy founder, when asked whether her diet has fluctuated since becoming pregnant, noted that cravings are familiar territory for her, baby on the way or not.