Karlie Kloss Is Pregnant! Model Expecting First Child with Joshua Kushner

Karlie Kloss is pregnant!

The supermodel, 28, is expecting her first child with husband Joshua Kushner, PEOPLE exclusively confirms.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Karlie is overjoyed to be expecting her first child in 2021," a source close to Kloss tells PEOPLE. "She will be the most amazing mother."

Kloss and Kushner, 35, just celebrated their second wedding anniversary after tying the knot in Oct. 2018 during a small, Jewish ceremony in upstate New York, with under 80 guests. The bride wore a custom Dior gown (which took over 700 hours to create) for the ceremony.

"The wedding was intimate and moving. The couple was beaming with happiness," a friend who attended the ceremony told PEOPLE at the time.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.\

Image zoom Joshua Kushner (L) and Karlie Kloss | Credit: BFA

Image zoom Joshua Kushner (L) and Karlie Kloss | Credit: Instagram

The founder of Kode with Klossy got engaged to Kushner, an investor and businessman, in summer 2018, with a source telling PEOPLE, "He proposed a few weeks ago during a romantic weekend together in upstate New York."

Kloss confirmed her engagement news on Instagram, posting a sunset selfie of her and her then-new fiancé. "I love you more than I have words to express," she wrote. "Josh, you're my best friend and my soulmate. I can't wait for forever together. Yes a million times over 💍"

Kushner's older brother is Jared Kushner, husband to President Donald Trump's eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump; both Jared and Ivanka are senior White House aides.

RELATED VIDEO: Karlie Kloss Reveals Her Huge Engagement Ring from Fiancé Josh Kushner

Kloss has been clear about her political views despite her ties to President Donald Trump, 74, and his family.

During an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen earlier this year Kloss explained that she voted "as a Democrat in 2016" and added, "I plan to do the same in 2020."

Earlier this week, she cast her vote in the 2020 presidential election wearing a Joe Biden/Kamala Harris face mask.

In 2019, Kloss told British Vogue that the scrutiny over the differences in her politics and family has been "hard," explaining, "I choose to focus on the values that I share with my husband, and those are the same liberal values that I was raised with and that have guided me throughout my life."

Kushner said something similar to Forbes in 2017: "It is no secret that liberal values have guided my life and that I have supported political leaders that share similar values." Still, he said then, "It's important to be open-minded and learn from differing opinions."