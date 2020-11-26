Pregnant Karlie Kloss Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump in Red Bikini

The supermodel is expecting her first child with husband Joshua Kushner

Karlie Kloss is bumpin' into Thanksgiving!

In an Instagram post shared by husband Joshua Kushner on Thursday, the 28-year-old supermodel gave a fierce pose as she showed off her growing baby bump in a red bikini.

Kloss, who is expecting her first child with the businessman, accessorized her look with gold hoop earrings and sunglasses.

Earlier this month, Kloss gave fans a glimpse of her bare baby bump when she posted a sweet video of herself saying "hello" to her little one on the way.

In the footage, the expectant star wore a black bra top and orange bottoms while lounging in bed. Zooming into her belly, Kloss cooed, "Good morning."

"Karlie is overjoyed to be expecting her first child in 2021," a source close to Kloss recently told PEOPLE. "She will be the most amazing mother."

The Kode with Klossy founder's pregnancy news came shortly after Kloss and Kushner — who got engaged in July 2018 and married three months later in a small, Jewish ceremony in upstate New York — celebrated their second wedding anniversary with sweet tributes posted on their respective social media accounts.

"I fall more in love with you every day ❤️," Kloss wrote on her Instagram last month, alongside a romantic black-and-white video from their wedding day. "Happy 2nd anniversary @joshuakushner."

Meanwhile, Kushner — whose older brother is Jared Kushner, husband to President Donald Trump's eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump — rang in the milestone with a photo featuring his wife amid a cloudy backdrop. He wrote, "Happy anniversary karlie. i pinch myself every day 😍."

Kloss has been clear about her political views despite her ties to the Trump family.

She told British Vogue in 2019 that the scrutiny over the differences in her politics and family has been "hard," explaining, "I choose to focus on the values that I share with my husband, and those are the same liberal values that I was raised with and that have guided me throughout my life."

In April, Kloss opened up falling in love with her husband "despite complications" that stood between them.