Karlie Kloss and Husband Joshua Kushner Enjoy Family Time with 3-Month-Old Son Levi in Her Hometown
Last week, Karlie Kloss posted photos of her son Levi's first trip to Disney World
Karlie Kloss is sharing new photos of her baby boy's adventures.
On Tuesday, the model, 28, posted a series of photos on Instagram from her trip home to St. Louis, which included a few adorable images of her 3-month-old son, Levi Joseph, whom she shares with husband Joshua Kushner.
"Home for the weekend 🏡❤️," she captioned the pictures.
In the first snap, Kloss gives Kushner a smooch on the cheek while he holds their baby boy, whose face is covered with a heart emoji. In another picture, Kloss's mother, Tracy, is smiling while reading baby Levi the book If You Give a Mouse a Cookie.
During the trip, baby Levi also enjoyed an outing with his family to see different types of bears.
While at the park, Kloss snapped a cute photo of Kushner holding up their son, who was wearing a too-cute dinosaur sunhat. Kloss also shared a video of her and her son watching a pair of bears swim and play together.
Last week, Kloss took her son on another exciting trip: his first visit to Disney World!
Last Friday, the model shared photos to Instagram from the recent family vacation, writing, "Levi's first visit to the Happiest Place on Earth 🥰 and mommy's 1253th 😜"
For the special occasion, Levi was dressed in a grey outfit, patterned with Mickey Mouse faces.
Earlier that day, Kloss gave fans a cute peek at Levi sitting in his car seat wearing a milk and cookies-themed onesie.
Kushner shared the news of Levi's birth in March, writing on Instagram: "Welcome to the world." About a month later, the mom of one shared the first photo of Levi online when she announced his name.
Kloss and Kushner first announced their pregnancy with PEOPLE exclusively last October.
"Karlie is overjoyed to be expecting her first child in 2021," a source close to Kloss told PEOPLE at the time. "She will be the most amazing mother."