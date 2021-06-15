Last week, Karlie Kloss posted photos of her son Levi's first trip to Disney World

Karlie Kloss and Husband Joshua Kushner Enjoy Family Time with 3-Month-Old Son Levi in Her Hometown

Karlie Kloss is sharing new photos of her baby boy's adventures.

On Tuesday, the model, 28, posted a series of photos on Instagram from her trip home to St. Louis, which included a few adorable images of her 3-month-old son, Levi Joseph, whom she shares with husband Joshua Kushner.

"Home for the weekend 🏡❤️," she captioned the pictures.

In the first snap, Kloss gives Kushner a smooch on the cheek while he holds their baby boy, whose face is covered with a heart emoji. In another picture, Kloss's mother, Tracy, is smiling while reading baby Levi the book If You Give a Mouse a Cookie.

During the trip, baby Levi also enjoyed an outing with his family to see different types of bears.

karlie kloss Credit: karlie kloss/instagram

karlie kloss Credit: karlie kloss/instagram

karlie kloss Credit: karlie kloss/instagram

While at the park, Kloss snapped a cute photo of Kushner holding up their son, who was wearing a too-cute dinosaur sunhat. Kloss also shared a video of her and her son watching a pair of bears swim and play together.

Last week, Kloss took her son on another exciting trip: his first visit to Disney World!

Last Friday, the model shared photos to Instagram from the recent family vacation, writing, "Levi's first visit to the Happiest Place on Earth 🥰 and mommy's 1253th 😜"

For the special occasion, Levi was dressed in a grey outfit, patterned with Mickey Mouse faces.

Karlie Kloss Credit: Karlie Kloss/instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Karlie Kloss Welcomes First Child with Husband Joshua Kushner

Earlier that day, Kloss gave fans a cute peek at Levi sitting in his car seat wearing a milk and cookies-themed onesie.

Kushner shared the news of Levi's birth in March, writing on Instagram: "Welcome to the world." About a month later, the mom of one shared the first photo of Levi online when she announced his name.

Kloss and Kushner first announced their pregnancy with PEOPLE exclusively last October.