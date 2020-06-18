Actress Karla Souza and her husband Marshall Trenkmann are also parents to 2-year-old daughter Gianna

How to Get Away with Murder's Karla Souza and Husband Welcome Son Luka Olivares

And baby makes four!

Karla Souza and her husband Marshall Trenkmann welcomed their second child, a baby boy, to their family on Friday, June 12, her manager confirms to PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Luka Olivares Trenckmann was born in Los Angeles and weighed 7 lbs., 4 oz. Both mom and baby are healthy and at home.

"Luka was welcomed at home by his 2-year-old big sister Gianna who is already busy teaching him the words to 'Poco Loco' from Coco.”

This is the second child for the couple, who married in 2014 and announced the birth daughter Gianna in April 2018.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Karla Souza and daughter Gianna Karla Souza/Instagram

The How to Get Away with Murder actress announced her pregnancy in May, showing off her baby bump in a snapshot she posted to Instagram.

For the sweet photo op, the second-time mom-to-be was dressed in a pink "Mama Bird" T-shirt while holding Gianna, who was wearing a matching "Little Bird" shirt.

"Those of you who have already watched module one of #Unleashed already know this, but building this course has also coincided with my pregnancy ❤️," Souza wrote in the caption, referring to her online self course.

"Opening up in such a deep way while creating life has been such a gift and I'm honored to continue sharing, growing, and UNLEASHING with you all over the course of the next four weeks," she added.

RELATED VIDEO: How To Get Away With Murder's Karla Souza Gives Birth to First Child: "Welcome Baby Girl Gianna"

Weeks before announcing her pregnancy, Souza celebrated the series finale of HTGAWM with a heartfelt Instagram post. Although Souza wasn't a series regular in the show's final season, she made a guest appearance in the finale to wrap up her character Laurel Castillo's storyline.

"And that's a wrap 🥺🥰 Thank you to everyone who contributed to the last 6 years of @howtogetawaywithmurder! I'm overwhelmed with emotion to be at the end of this beautiful journey, at the same time, I'm also eternally grateful to have brought Laurel Castillo to life ❤️," Souza captioned her post.

"Thank you @petenowalk, @shondarhimes, @violadavis, and every single person who was part of this production! I've learned from each one of you. This isn't goodbye — just see you later 🤗," she added.