Karla Souza Says She Wants Her Kids to See 'All My Shortcomings' as a Mom: 'I'm Not Perfect'

Karla Souza has no problem showing her children all sides of motherhood.

Speaking with Parents Latina for the magazine's April/May 2022 cover story, the How to Get Away with Murder alum, 36, opened up about feeling "seen" as a mother thanks to her latest role in Home Economics. The actress is mom to daughter Gianna, 4, and son Luka Oliveras, 22 months, whom she shares with husband Marshall Trenkmann.

"I feel seen," Souza told the outlet of her on-screen character, which allows her to reflect on motherhood. "Having children magnifies all those things you're trying to work on, like a lack of patience, or your anxiety or your past trauma. There's so much stuff that bubbles up."

Parents Latina Magazine April/May Cover with Karla Souza Credit: Parents Latina Magazine

Souza said she's constantly motivated to make self-improvements every day to become a better parent, noting the importance for her little girl to see both the highs and lows, which is why her mantra as a mom is, "It's okay to not be okay."

"Everything I am, whether I like it or not, will be passed on to her," she said. "Gianna is going to see me with all my shortcomings — the positive as well as the negative."

"I want her to see me going through life and to know that I'm not perfect," Souza added. "Sometimes I come home from work and I tell her, 'I had a really rough day today. I didn't feel like I was good enough.' "

The El Presidente actress previously opened up about motherhood after giving birth to her son.

She called delivering Luka "THE most difficult and painful thing my body has had to go through," back in a July 2020 Instagram post but admitted, "it has also made me feel like a freakin' warrior ... ALL women are warriors!"

Souza went on to say that motherhood "requires next-level strength and endurance," thanking those "who have helped carry me through this process!"