The How to Get Away with Murder alum shares two children with husband Marshall Trenkmann

Karla Souza Recalls 3-Year-Old Daughter's Act of Defiance: 'She Peed on Herself to Get Back at Me!'

Karla Souza attends the NALIP Media Summit's Latino Media Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on July 27, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

Karla Souza attends the NALIP Media Summit's Latino Media Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on July 27, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

Karla Souza's daughter knows what she wants!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The other day, I told her not to do something that she really wanted to do. And I was like, 'No, Gianna … no, we're not doing that,'" Souza said. "She was standing, she looked at me, and she started peeing."

Host Kelly Clarkson gasped and said, "Just looking at you like: 'Watch this. And you're gonna pick it up.'"

"Yup, and she peed down," said Souza, who stood up and motioned her hand down her leg. "And I have read the books, so I was like, 'Don't give her what she wants. She wants to piss you off,' so I was just like, 'Alright, aisle three needs a cleanup,' and I just left."

The Home Economics star, who also shares 1-year-old Luka Oliveras with husband Marshall Trenkmann, jokingly recalled how it made her question the type of toddler she's raising.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Inside, I was like, 'No, she didn't. What kind of daughter do I have?' So, I just pretended like it was fine, but she peed on herself to get back at me!"

Furthermore, Souza said making her daughter help with the cleanup ended up backfiring! "She was like, 'Oh, yay! We get to have fun cleaning it up!'"

RELATED VIDEO: Karla Souza on Welcoming Second Child During Pandemic: 'We're Embracing It as Much as Possible'

Clarkson, 39, who is also a mom of two, had a similar experience to share as she recalled the time she taught her son a lesson in laundry.

"The last time my son did that, I literally walked him directly to our washing machine," Clarkson revealed. "I said, 'Okay, take them off, and you put them in there, and then you use this soap,' … and I made him do his own laundry. He was like four at the time."

However, Clarkson added that it wasn't because he was being spiteful.