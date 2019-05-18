From Psalm West to True Thompson: A Complete Guide to the KarJenner Kids' Debuts

For their first-ever appearances, these pint-sized cuties graced their famous parents' Instagram accounts, Keeping Up with the Kardashians and beyond
By Grace Gavilanes and Anya Leon
May 17, 2019 08:30 PM

1 of 11

PSALM WEST

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

Exactly one week after Kim Kardashian West announced the arrival of her fourth child with husband Kanye West — a baby boy born via surrogate — the KKW founder finally revealed the newborn’s name. “Psalm West,” she captioned a screenshot of a text message with the rapper, which also included the first photo of their son.

2 of 11

TRUE THOMPSON

Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

The latest addition to the KarJenner crew made her mini debut on mom Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram, where the reality star, who welcomed her daughter with boyfriend Tristan Thompson in April 2018, posted a selfie while giving fans a sneek peek at True’s little arm. 

3 of 11

STORMI WEBSTER

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Stormi made her first-ever appearance in mom Kylie Jenner’s intimate 11-minute video immediately after announcing she and boyfriend Travis Scott (né Jacques Webster) had become parents a few days earlier. Kylie’s baby girl made another splash when the beauty mogul posted a sweet close-up of her daughter’s hand holding onto her mom’s on Instagram.

Continued on next slide.
4 of 11

CHICAGO WEST

Kylie Jenner/Youtube

Surprisingly, little miss Chicago wasn’t introduced to the world (wide web) via mom Kim Kardashian West’s Instagram. Instead, Kim’s bundle of joy was seen cuddling with a then-pregnant Kylie in a scene from the reality star’s pregnancy journey video, released on YouTube in February 2018.

5 of 11

DREAM RENÉE KARDASHIAN

Source: Rob Kardashian/Instagram

“Today was amazing. I am so lucky!! Thank you [Chyna] for having our baby and being so strong!” wrote dad Rob Kardashian of his and then-fiancée Blac Chyna’s newborn daughter, Dream, on Instagram back in November 2016.

6 of 11

SAINT WEST 

Kim Kardashian West

Saint made his debut on mom Kim’s website and Instagram account in January 2016 … but it was just a close-up shot of his tiny hand holding Kim’s finger. One month later, Kardashian posted a pic of Saint’s sweet face – and the entire Internet melted.

Continued on next slide.
7 of 11

REIGN ASTON DISICK

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

It took three months for Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick to share an adorable snap of their baby boy Reign in April 2015 — and it was well worth the wait. “My little turtle dove angel baby boy,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrote on Instagram, months after sharing an initial peek at her little one’s tiny hand.

8 of 11

PENELOPE SCOTLAND DISICK

Kourtney and Scott’s only daughter may have fronted a magazine cover for her official debut, but Penelope was actually initially introduced to the world via a 2012 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, where Kourtney was filmed pulling out her newborn daughter and placing her on her chest — by herself.

9 of 11

NORTH WEST

Kim Kardashian West

Kanye West didn’t share the first glimpse of his and Kim’s daughter North until she was 10 weeks old, unveiling a candid shot of the baby girl looking over her mom’s shoulder on the Kris Jenner Show in August 2013.

Continued on next slide.
10 of 11

MASON DASH DISICK

Charley Gallay/WireImage

His little sister, Penelope, wasn’t the only Disick kid to make their debut on TV! Mason was the first, with footage from that very moment in a hospital delivery room airing on a 2010 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

