PEOPLE confirmed on April 1 that Dancing with the Stars alum Karina Smirnoff had given birth to her first child, son Theo

Karina Smirnoff Shares First Photo of Son Theo Wearing an 'I Voted' Sticker: 'My Everything'

Theo Gabriel might just win the race — for cutest future voter!

Karina Smirnoff shared the first photo of her 7-month-old son in honor of Election Day on Tuesday, showing the baby boy sporting a big smile while sitting in his stroller.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Wearing a beige outfit with a sweet panda-face print, a beanie in a similar shade and an "I VOTED" sticker, little Theo looked up at the camera with a grin, sticking his tongue out for the photo op.

"My everything! 💖💖💖," Smirnoff, 42, captioned the adorable snapshot, adding a multitude of hashtags including "#TheoGabriel," "#wevoted," "#firstelection" and "#theloveofmylife."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

PEOPLE confirmed on April 1 that Smirnoff had given birth to Theo, her first child, that week.

"Karina and baby are healthy and well," a source close to the professional dancer told PEOPLE at the time. "She's already head over heels in love."

"She's excited for the next journey," the insider added.

The new mom later shared a snapshot of her newborn's feet, captioning it with his name reveal: "Welcome to the world Theo Gabriel! 💖💖💖."

Image zoom Karina Smirnoff | Credit: Karina Smirnoff/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Katy Perry Hits the Streets Dressed as "I Voted" Sticker to Encourage Voter Turnout

Smirnoff revealed her baby news last December, sharing a photo of herself holding up a positive First Response Early Result pregnancy test on Instagram.

"I'm super excited to start a new chapter in my life," she told PEOPLE exclusively at the time of her announcement. "I've always wanted to be a mom. I have so many emotions that I’m going through."

"I'm nervous, excited, over-the-moon happy and overwhelmed," Smirnoff continued. "Everyone has been so great, gracious and has given me so much information. I'm just trying to keep up!"