Karina Smirnoff Is Pregnant! Former Dancing with the Stars Pro Expecting Baby: 'So Many Emotions'

Karina Smirnoff is going to be a mom!

On Wednesday, the former Dancing with the Stars pro announced that she is expecting her first child.

“I’m super excited to start a new chapter in my life,” Smirnoff, 41, exclusively tells PEOPLE. “I’ve always wanted to be a mom. I have so many emotions that I’m going through. I’m nervous, excited, over the moon happy and overwhelmed.”

Adds the mother-to-be, “Everyone has been so great, gracious and has given me so much information. I’m just trying to keep up! But I’m very grateful for the gift I’ve been given. I can’t wait to be a mom.”

Image zoom Karina Smirnoff's pregnancy announcement Karina Smirnoff/Instagram

Image zoom Karina Smirnoff MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

In a sweet Instagram announcement photo, Smirnoff held up a positive First Response Early Result pregnancy test, flashing a peace sign with the same hand.

“Thanks @FirstReponsePregnancy for confirming that I will have a little one to train on the dance floor! #BabySmirnoff coming in 2020!” her caption began.

“And since it’s the holiday season, it’s the perfect time to give back! I’m happily going to donate $5K to @ResolveOrg to support all couples and families on their pregnancy journeys,” Smirnoff added. “Everyone have a great holiday!”

Smirnoff, who prefers not to disclose the father’s identity at this time, has expressed her desire to have a family in recent years.

“I’m at the place in my life that I want to be a mom more than anything and I want to be a wife,” she previously told PEOPLE in 2015, shortly after calling off her engagement to Jason Adelman.

“I want to live for another human being and give that little guy or girl everything I have,” Smirnoff added at the time.