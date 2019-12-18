Karina Smirnoff Is Pregnant! Former Dancing with the Stars Pro Expecting Baby: 'So Many Emotions'

"I'm super excited to start a new chapter in my life," former Dancing with the Stars pro Karina Smirnoff tells PEOPLE of her pregnancy

By Christina Dugan
December 18, 2019 03:20 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Karina Smirnoff is going to be a mom!

On Wednesday, the former Dancing with the Stars pro announced that she is expecting her first child.

“I’m super excited to start a new chapter in my life,” Smirnoff, 41, exclusively tells PEOPLE. “I’ve always wanted to be a mom. I have so many emotions that I’m going through. I’m nervous, excited, over the moon happy and overwhelmed.”

Adds the mother-to-be, “Everyone has been so great, gracious and has given me so much information. I’m just trying to keep up! But I’m very grateful for the gift I’ve been given. I can’t wait to be a mom.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Karina Smirnoff's pregnancy announcement
Karina Smirnoff/Instagram
Karina Smirnoff
MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Karina Smirnoff Encourages Self-Love in New 90-Day Fitness Program: ‘Celebrate your Victories’

In a sweet Instagram announcement photo, Smirnoff held up a positive First Response Early Result pregnancy test, flashing a peace sign with the same hand.

“Thanks @FirstReponsePregnancy for confirming that I will have a little one to train on the dance floor! #BabySmirnoff coming in 2020!” her caption began.

“And since it’s the holiday season, it’s the perfect time to give back! I’m happily going to donate $5K to @ResolveOrg to support all couples and families on their pregnancy journeys,” Smirnoff added. “Everyone have a great holiday!”

RELATED VIDEO: Mom-to-Be Jenna Dewan Is “So Excited” About Her Pregnancy

Smirnoff, who prefers not to disclose the father’s identity at this time, has expressed her desire to have a family in recent years.

“I’m at the place in my life that I want to be a mom more than anything and I want to be a wife,” she previously told PEOPLE in 2015, shortly after calling off her engagement to Jason Adelman.

“I want to live for another human being and give that little guy or girl everything I have,” Smirnoff added at the time.

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.